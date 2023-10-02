All We Want for Christmas Is to Go to Mariah Carey's New Tour: All the Concert Details

Watch : How Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Became THE Holiday Song

Mariah Carey is defrosting the icicles on her throne even earlier this year.

The Queen of Christmas has announced that her 2023 Merry Christmas One And All! tour will kick off starting in early November.

"Yes, the actual defrosting has begun!" she wrote in an Oct. 2 Instagram post. "Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour! On sale 10/6."

And it's safe to say that fans are more than ready for their wishes to come true, with one person commenting, "You just made my day Queen! I'm so excited! See you soon!" Added another, "I'm shaking, I'm physically shaking." But a third user summed up the sentiment perfectly, writing, "You are an all year around QUEEN."

Fans can look forward to the gift that keeps on giving when the 13-date run officially begins on Nov. 15 in Highland, Calif., with stops to follow in Los Angeles, Montreal, Chicago, and more throughout the United States before wrapping up on Dec. 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.