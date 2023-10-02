All We Want for Christmas Is to Go to Mariah Carey's New Tour: All the Concert Details

Mariah Carey is defrosting the icicles on her throne even earlier this year.
The Queen of Christmas has announced that her 2023 Merry Christmas One And All! tour will kick off starting in early November.
"Yes, the actual defrosting has begun!" she wrote in an Oct. 2 Instagram post. "Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour! On sale 10/6."
And it's safe to say that fans are more than ready for their wishes to come true, with one person commenting, "You just made my day Queen! I'm so excited! See you soon!" Added another, "I'm shaking, I'm physically shaking." But a third user summed up the sentiment perfectly, writing, "You are an all year around QUEEN."
Fans can look forward to the gift that keeps on giving when the 13-date run officially begins on Nov. 15 in Highland, Calif., with stops to follow in Los Angeles, Montreal, Chicago, and more throughout the United States before wrapping up on Dec. 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
A holiday-themed tour comes as no surprise, considering Mariah has long reigned over Christmas since her hit "All I Want for Christmas" debuted 29 years ago.
In fact, her latest run comes four years after she was honored with three records by the Guinness World Records organization during her show in Las Vegas.
That year, she made history by becoming Billboard's solo artist record holder for highest-charting holiday song on the Hot 100, had the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours and broke the record for most weeks in the U.K. singles Top 10 chart for a Christmas song.
Tickets will be available via several presales starting Wednesday, Oct. 4, with general tickets going on sale beginning Friday, Oct. 6.