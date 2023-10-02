Are You in Your Señora Era? Learn How to Live Slowly with TikTok's Latinx Trend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's Sunday morning, and the first thing you do is put on your robe and slippers and prepare your cafecito as you people watch outside your balcony/window. Welcome to your señora era. If this all sounds familiar, it's because many Latinx households witnessed our elders incorporate this leisurely routine into their lifestyle. And maybe you once thought it appeared boring and stationery, but now, you find yourself soft-launching many of these self care methods. Trust us when we say, you're not alone.

Countless young Latinas have created the #SeñoraEra trend on TikTok, filming themselves cleaning, gardening, and cooking while they sit and relax with their cafecito as they listen to Eydie Gormé and Los Panchos' 1964 rendition of "Sabor a Mí." Many of them are first-generation Latinas learning to navigate educational or professional spaces here in the US. This is why we find ourselves entering our señora era early, so we avoid burnout from the immense pressure to excel that is usually generationally inherited.

The señora lifestyle allows us to live slowly, take moments to relax more and replenish. If you're looking to begin incorporating this easy-going way of life influenced by the señoras who raised us, here's how to achieve it. Below, we've gathered essentials that'll help bring the señora energy into your day-to-day life.