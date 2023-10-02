Are You in Your Señora Era? Learn How to Live Slowly with TikTok's Latinx Trend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's Sunday morning, and the first thing you do is put on your robe and slippers and prepare your cafecito as you people watch outside your balcony/window. Welcome to your señora era. If this all sounds familiar, it's because many Latinx households witnessed our elders incorporate this leisurely routine into their lifestyle. And maybe you once thought it appeared boring and stationery, but now, you find yourself soft-launching many of these self care methods. Trust us when we say, you're not alone.
Countless young Latinas have created the #SeñoraEra trend on TikTok, filming themselves cleaning, gardening, and cooking while they sit and relax with their cafecito as they listen to Eydie Gormé and Los Panchos' 1964 rendition of "Sabor a Mí." Many of them are first-generation Latinas learning to navigate educational or professional spaces here in the US. This is why we find ourselves entering our señora era early, so we avoid burnout from the immense pressure to excel that is usually generationally inherited.
The señora lifestyle allows us to live slowly, take moments to relax more and replenish. If you're looking to begin incorporating this easy-going way of life influenced by the señoras who raised us, here's how to achieve it. Below, we've gathered essentials that'll help bring the señora energy into your day-to-day life.
Bésame Cosmetics Blood Red Lipstick
A red lip is a staple that's been passed down through many generations of señoras, and Bésame Cosmetics's Blood Red lipstick is the perfect shade of red that's reminiscent of our tias getting ready for the day. The deep red color and warm undertones of this 1922 vintage-inspired shade make this a timeless accessory that'll get you ready to enter your señora era.
House of Bo Agua De Santos Eau de Parfum
Our abuelitas always had a vanity table full of these main essentials: skincare, talco, makeup, and most importantly, beautiful bottles of perfume. For those who grew up wearing agua de colonia, this Latino-owned brand Bō Perfume's Agua De Santos is inspired by the elegant and old-worldly Mexican freshwater colognes made with Flor de Naranjo (Orange Flowers).
Jordan Road Jewelry Drop Earrings & Necklace 2-Piece Set
An important part of being a señora is always having fine gold jewelry that'll last for generations, whether it's forever stored in your drawer next to family heirlooms or being worn. As Latinas, many of us have already been rocking our earrings and necklaces since we were newborns, so loving our fine jewelry is basically in our blood. This two-piece set features chunky drop earrings and a necklace stack that gives señora energy.
Old Navy Sleeveless Shirred Maxi Dress
Our abuelitas were onto something by wearing their batas de casa all day. Who wouldn't want to relax, cook, and do chores in a flowy dress that doesn't restrict you from doing anything? Not us. We're ready to start our señora lifestyle with this modern version of a bata de casa from Old Navy. The Sleeveless Shirred maxi dress is available in a variety of colors and looks cute without sacrificing comfort.
Koolaburra by UGG Women's PEACHEE Slide Slipper
Just like how our abuelitas wore their batas de casa all the time, we can't forget about the pantuflas. These Koolaburra by UGG slide slippers are made of a plush teddy material, and feature a comfortable foam insole so you'll never want to take them off.
