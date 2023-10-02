Proof Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's Romance Is Pure Magic

We want something just like this.
Dakota Johnson once again proved she's Chris Martin's no. 1 fan while attending multiple Coldplay concerts at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., over the weekend.
On Sept. 30, the Fifty Shades actress was first spotted by fans in the crowd standing alongside Chris' 17-year-old son Moses Martin, who he shares with ex Gwyneth Paltrow. The following night, Dakota returned to the Rose Bowl with mom Melanie Griffith to see the band's second show, which featured a surprise performance of "Let Somebody Go" with Selena Gomez and singer H.E.R.
Dakota's musical weekend doubled as an early birthday celebration for the star, who turns 34 on Oct. 4.
And while Dakota has been spotted supporting Chris at his concerts since their romance began in 2017—and he's popped up on movie sets to see her—the duo does prefer to keep their relationship private.
In fact, when asked about their romance in 2018, Dakota explained to Tatler, "I'm not going to talk about it," though she did assure the outlet that she's "very happy."
A few years later, Dakota did share some insight into their love life, explaining why they prefer to stay indoors.
"We've been together for quite a while," she told Elle UK in 2021. "And we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private."
She added, "Most of the partying takes place inside my house."
She's protective of their romance—and their blended family, which, in addition to Moses, includes the singer's 19-year-old daughter Apple Martin.
"Maybe I think about relationships like that differently because I grew up in my family," Dakota, who watched her parents Melanie and Don Johnson go through public breakups—told Vanity Fair in June 2022. "We were all cool."
"Obviously, there were times where it was not cool, but I experienced that, so I don't want that in my life," she noted. "I don't want any kids to experience anything like that. It's better to be kind, and it's also really nice that everybody actually really loves each other and has each other's backs."