Proof Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's Romance Is Pure Magic

Watch : See Chris Martin Serenade Dakota Johnson at His Coldplay Concert in Italy

We want something just like this.

Dakota Johnson once again proved she's Chris Martin's no. 1 fan while attending multiple Coldplay concerts at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., over the weekend.

On Sept. 30, the Fifty Shades actress was first spotted by fans in the crowd standing alongside Chris' 17-year-old son Moses Martin, who he shares with ex Gwyneth Paltrow. The following night, Dakota returned to the Rose Bowl with mom Melanie Griffith to see the band's second show, which featured a surprise performance of "Let Somebody Go" with Selena Gomez and singer H.E.R.

Dakota's musical weekend doubled as an early birthday celebration for the star, who turns 34 on Oct. 4.

And while Dakota has been spotted supporting Chris at his concerts since their romance began in 2017—and he's popped up on movie sets to see her—the duo does prefer to keep their relationship private.

In fact, when asked about their romance in 2018, Dakota explained to Tatler, "I'm not going to talk about it," though she did assure the outlet that she's "very happy."