Zendaya Steals the Show at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week Event

Watch : Zendaya Shuts Down Tom Holland Engagement Rumor

Zendaya is shaking Paris up.

The Challengers star stepped out in stunning fashion for the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2. For the daytime event, the 27-year-old wore a chic white full-length gown, complete with white and gold zippers that revealed a plunging neckline and thigh-high split. She also complimented her look with minimal gold jewelry.

Earlier this year, the Shake It Up alum opened up about her love for fashion, sharing that some of her inspiration stems from her mom Claire Stoermer, who had to have clothes custom made due to her tall stature.

"She was always made to feel like she couldn't enjoy certain fashions because they literally didn't make them for her or because people always made comments about her height, and she was self-conscious about it," Zendaya told Elle in August. "I also felt like there was part of her that loved fashion. But it was hidden. I think she vicariously lived through me experimenting."