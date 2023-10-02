Zendaya Steals the Show at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week Event

Zendaya turned heads in a chic white gown while attending the Louis Vuitton Womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2.

By Kisha Forde Oct 02, 2023 3:12 PMTags
Paris Fashion WeekCelebritiesZendaya
Watch: Zendaya Shuts Down Tom Holland Engagement Rumor

Zendaya is shaking Paris up.

The Challengers star stepped out in stunning fashion for the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2. For the daytime event, the 27-year-old wore a chic white full-length gown, complete with white and gold zippers that revealed a plunging neckline and thigh-high split. She also complimented her look with minimal gold jewelry.

Earlier this year, the Shake It Up alum opened up about her love for fashion, sharing that some of her inspiration stems from her mom Claire Stoermer, who had to have clothes custom made due to her tall stature.

"She was always made to feel like she couldn't enjoy certain fashions because they literally didn't make them for her or because people always made comments about her height, and she was self-conscious about it," Zendaya told Elle in August. "I also felt like there was part of her that loved fashion. But it was hidden. I think she vicariously lived through me experimenting."

photos
Zendaya's Best Looks

Another person Zendaya credits with her head-turning looks? Law Roach who after retiring as a celeb stylist in March, has since confirmed he is stepping into a new role for his forever muse: creative director.

"Our relationship is like family, so I don't think I'm going anywhere," he told the publication, "and even if I wanted to, she wouldn't let me."

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

DWTS Judge Len Goodman’s Cause of Death Revealed

2
Exclusive

Sam Asghari Shares Insight Into His "Amazing" New Chapter

3

Taylor Swift Brings Squad Along to Cheer on Travis Kelce at NFL Game

And the feeling is more than mutual.

"I ride super hard for my team, especially for people I love," the Spider-Man: No Way Home star explained. "He's involved in every fashion contract, everything I do. If I have an opportunity where he can come with me, he's always going to be there. He's always been my creative director in a sense, and he continues to fill that role, because it's more than just clothes on a red carpet. It's a bigger thing."

But Zendaya isn't the only one that's making Paris their personal runway. Keep reading to see all the celebs at Paris Fashion Week.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Zendaya

At Louis Vuitton's fashion show.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Paris Hilton & Nicky Hilton Rothschild

At Valentino's fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Balmain

Kim Cattrall

At Balmain's fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland

At Chloé's fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Rabanne

Troye Sivan

At Rabanne's fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Venus Williams

At Chloé's fashion show.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Acne Studio

Taraji P. Henson

At Acne Studios' fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Madelyn Cline

At Givenchy's fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Alexander Edwards & Cher

At Givenchy's fashion show.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Acne Studio

Jordyn Woods

At Acne Studios' fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Rabanne

Nelly Furtado

At Rabanne's fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Tyga

At Givenchy's fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

At Givenchy's fashion show.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

At Acne Studios' fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

At Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Out and about during Paris Fashion Week.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Issa Rae

At the Marni spring/summer 2024 show.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Lisa Rinna & Amelia Gray Hamlin

At Courrèges' fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Usher

At the Marni spring/summer 2024 show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Erykah Badu

At the Marni spring/summer 2024 show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Charlize Theron

At the Dior spring/summer 2024 show.

SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet

The couple was spotted out and about during Paris Fashion Week.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Demi Moore

At Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Emma Mackey

At Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Antonia Gentry

At Givenchy's fashion show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence

At the Dior spring/summer 2024 show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Austin Butler

At Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz

At Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Yara Shahidi

At the Dior spring/summer 2024 show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Jenna Ortega

At the Dior spring/summer 2024 show.

photos
View More Photos From

Paris Fashion Week 2024: Star Sightings

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

DWTS Judge Len Goodman’s Cause of Death Revealed

2
Exclusive

Sam Asghari Shares Insight Into His "Amazing" New Chapter

3

Taylor Swift Brings Squad Along to Cheer on Travis Kelce at NFL Game

4

What You Need to Know About Travis Kelce and His Romantic History

5
Exclusive

Where RHOSLC's Monica & Ex-Husband Stand After 18-Month Affair