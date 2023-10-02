Dancing With the Stars Judge Len Goodman’s Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Derek Hough Reflects on the "SHOCK" of Len Goodman's Death

New details on Len Goodman's passing have been disclosed.

Nearly six months after the Dancing With the Stars judge died at the age of 78, his cause of death has been attributed to prostate cancer spreading to his bones, according to his death certificate obtained by The Daily Express.

Goodman's agent previously confirmed his passing to the Associated Press on April 24.

"It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," the Strictly Come Dancing alum's agent Jackie Gill said in a statement. "A much-loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

While serving as a judge on the BBC competition series Strictly Come Dancing from its 2004 inception, Goodman simultaneously joined ABC's Dancing With the Stars alongside fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli when it premiered the following year.

Last November, Goodman announced his exit from the U.S. show after 17 years, sharing that he felt a "touch of sadness."