Selena Gomez Makes Surprise Appearance at Coldplay Concert to Perform Alongside H.E.R.

This moment gave everything a golden glow.
Fans at Coldplay's Oct. 1 show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., had to take a moment to calm down when Selena Gomez made a surprise appearance. The "Love You Like a Love Song" artist joined front man Chris Martin on stage to perform their 2021 collaboration "Let Somebody Go," alongside artist H.E.R, who sang along and played the electric guitar.
Selena shared clips from the moment to her Instagram Story, showing herself walking onstage to a big smile from Chris and loud cheers from the crowd. The 31-year-old donned a long-sleeved, black bodycon dress for the evening, complete with silver detailing along the hip and black lace tights, as seen in a selfie she also shared.
She captioned the mirror selfie, "Thank you @coldplay @hermuiscofficial for an amazing night!"
The Only Murders in the Building star's onstage performance comes a month after she released her newest song "Single Soon" at the end of August, an aptly-titled anthem celebrating independence.
Shortly after the song was released on Aug. 25, Selena took to Instagram to thank fans for the love they'd shown the song, as well as to shed a little light on the inspo behind the upbeat track.
"Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!!" she captioned her post. "It's a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it's also really fun to dance to!"
Selena has not shied away from discussing her single status in recent months, from sharing cheeky TikToks to jokingly yelling requests for dates with soccer players from the sidelines of a game.
But while the Disney Channel alum has described herself as high-maintenance, both in "Single Soon" and in her soccer-related pleas, it is a label she's owning as she navigates life on her own.
"I think I have standards," she clarified during a conversation with SiriusXM Hits 1 LA's Tony Fly and Symon in August. "And I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance."
Because for the "Who Says" singer, it means she knows exactly what she's looking for in a future partner. "The line was really fun," she added of her new single, "because I'm not ashamed to say, 'I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.'"