Selena Gomez Makes Surprise Appearance at Coldplay Concert to Perform Alongside H.E.R.

Fans at Coldplay's Oct. 1 show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., had to take a moment to calm down when Selena Gomez made a surprise appearance. The "Love You Like a Love Song" artist joined front man Chris Martin on stage to perform their 2021 collaboration "Let Somebody Go," alongside artist H.E.R, who sang along and played the electric guitar.

Selena shared clips from the moment to her Instagram Story, showing herself walking onstage to a big smile from Chris and loud cheers from the crowd. The 31-year-old donned a long-sleeved, black bodycon dress for the evening, complete with silver detailing along the hip and black lace tights, as seen in a selfie she also shared.

She captioned the mirror selfie, "Thank you @coldplay @hermuiscofficial for an amazing night!"

The Only Murders in the Building star's onstage performance comes a month after she released her newest song "Single Soon" at the end of August, an aptly-titled anthem celebrating independence.