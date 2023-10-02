See Taylor Swift Bond With Travis Kelce’s Mom During Sweet Moment at Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce once again enjoyed spending time together as the singer attended her second Kansas City Chiefs Game against the New York Jets on Oct. 1.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Oct 02, 2023 12:15 PMTags
Taylor SwiftCouplesCelebritiesTravis Kelce
Watch: Travis Kelce Addresses His Future with Taylor Swift

His mother's telling stories about him on the tee football team.

Or at least that's what it looked like when Taylor Swift made her second NFL appearance alongside Donna Kelce, mom to the "Cruel Summer" singer's rumored new flame Travis Kelce. One week after she first attended a Kansas City Chiefs game, Taylor was once again spotted in the stands as the Chiefs faced off against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1, and it looked like she and the Kelce matriarch were once again proving to be the best of friends. 

In an adorable clip from the evening, Taylor and Donna can be seen standing together in one of the stadium's luxury suites, the Grammy winner's arm wrapped around Donna's shoulders, while the two chat. "Travis Kelce may be living the good life," NFL commentators can be heard saying during the video. "Donna Kelce's living the best life. There she is with Taylor Swift again like she was last week."

photos

Taylor Swift's Night Out With Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner and Blake Lively

Romance rumors between Travis and Taylor have only been growing since the Midnights artist attended the tight end's Sept. 24 game, after which the two were spotted getting cozy at a post-game celebration dinner. 

This time, Taylor was joined by more friends as she watched the Chiefs take down the Jets in a 23-20 victory.

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Brings Squad Along to Cheer on Travis Kelce at NFL Game

2

What You Need to Know About Travis Kelce and His Romantic History

3

See Taylor Swift Bond With Travis Kelce’s Mom During Chiefs Game

Indeed, the luxury suite was bejeweled by the star-studded likes of Sophie TurnerSabrina CarpenterBlake Lively and husband Ryan ReynoldsHugh Jackman and Queer Eye'Antoni Porowski, as well as Taylor's brother Austin Swift. The 33-year-old was later joined by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes, the latter of whom has joined Taylor, Blake and Sophia for dinner in New York City the night before. 

And though Travis has since declared he plans on keeping his personal life private, and not discussing it publicly, of Taylor's first appearance he said to brother Jason Kelce on their podcast New Heights, "She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in [a] great light... to see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there. That s--t was absolutely hysterical. It was definitely a game I will remember, that's for damn sure."

To see more from Taylor's enchanted evening at the Chiefs vs. Jets game, keep reading. 

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively

The group cheers on Travis and his team the Kansas City Chiefs as they face off against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium Oct. 1. This marks Taylor's second appearance at one of his games as they continue to spend time together.

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Elsa/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Elsa/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Elsa/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively

Elsa/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively

Elsa/Getty Images)

Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift & Ryan Reynolds

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Ryan Reynolds

Elsa/Getty Images)

Sophie Turner & Taylor Swift

NBC/ Bergman

Taylor Swift

Elsa/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Ryan Reynolds

Elsa/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter

Elsa/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Elsa/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Brings Squad Along to Cheer on Travis Kelce at NFL Game

2

What You Need to Know About Travis Kelce and His Romantic History

3

See Taylor Swift Bond With Travis Kelce’s Mom During Chiefs Game

4

Taylor Swift Spotted Out With Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner and More

5

Why Kris Jenner Made Corey Gamble Turn Down Role in Yellowstone