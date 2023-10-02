See Taylor Swift Bond With Travis Kelce’s Mom During Sweet Moment at Chiefs Game

His mother's telling stories about him on the
tee football team.
Or at least that's what it looked like when Taylor Swift made her second NFL appearance alongside Donna Kelce, mom to the "Cruel Summer" singer's rumored new flame Travis Kelce. One week after she first attended a Kansas City Chiefs game, Taylor was once again spotted in the stands as the Chiefs faced off against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1, and it looked like she and the Kelce matriarch were once again proving to be the best of friends.
In an adorable clip from the evening, Taylor and Donna can be seen standing together in one of the stadium's luxury suites, the Grammy winner's arm wrapped around Donna's shoulders, while the two chat. "Travis Kelce may be living the good life," NFL commentators can be heard saying during the video. "Donna Kelce's living the best life. There she is with Taylor Swift again like she was last week."
Romance rumors between Travis and Taylor have only been growing since the Midnights artist attended the tight end's Sept. 24 game, after which the two were spotted getting cozy at a post-game celebration dinner.
This time, Taylor was joined by more friends as she watched the Chiefs take down the Jets in a 23-20 victory.
Indeed, the luxury suite was bejeweled by the star-studded likes of Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, as well as Taylor's brother Austin Swift. The 33-year-old was later joined by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes, the latter of whom has joined Taylor, Blake and Sophia for dinner in New York City the night before.
And though Travis has since declared he plans on keeping his personal life private, and not discussing it publicly, of Taylor's first appearance he said to brother Jason Kelce on their podcast New Heights, "She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in [a] great light... to see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there. That s--t was absolutely hysterical. It was definitely a game I will remember, that's for damn sure."
To see more from Taylor's enchanted evening at the Chiefs vs. Jets game, keep reading.