See Taylor Swift Bond With Travis Kelce’s Mom During Sweet Moment at Chiefs Game

Watch : Travis Kelce Addresses His Future with Taylor Swift

His mother's telling stories about him on the tee football team.

Or at least that's what it looked like when Taylor Swift made her second NFL appearance alongside Donna Kelce, mom to the "Cruel Summer" singer's rumored new flame Travis Kelce. One week after she first attended a Kansas City Chiefs game, Taylor was once again spotted in the stands as the Chiefs faced off against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1, and it looked like she and the Kelce matriarch were once again proving to be the best of friends.

In an adorable clip from the evening, Taylor and Donna can be seen standing together in one of the stadium's luxury suites, the Grammy winner's arm wrapped around Donna's shoulders, while the two chat. "Travis Kelce may be living the good life," NFL commentators can be heard saying during the video. "Donna Kelce's living the best life. There she is with Taylor Swift again like she was last week."