Beyoncé Announces Renaissance World Tour Film: See the Buzz-Worthy Trailer

Moments after Beyoncé graced the stage for the final show of her Renaissance World Tour, the singer announced another reason why she'll still be all up in our minds: An accompanying concert film will debut in theaters in early December.

As the description for the head-turning trailer reads, "RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri."

"It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft," the description adds, "Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans."

The unique trailer features a compilation of concert footage featuring fans, behind-the-scenes content, a Blue Ivy appearance, of course, and more.