Beyoncé Announces Renaissance World Tour Film: See the Buzz-Worthy Trailer

We really were the visuals.
Moments after Beyoncé graced the stage for the final show of her Renaissance World Tour, the singer announced another reason why she'll still be all up in our minds: An accompanying concert film will debut in theaters in early December.
As the description for the head-turning trailer reads, "RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri."
"It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft," the description adds, "Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans."
The unique trailer features a compilation of concert footage featuring fans, behind-the-scenes content, a Blue Ivy appearance, of course, and more.
"When I am performing, I am nothing but free," Beyoncé says in the two-minute clip released Oct. 2. "The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged. Start over, start fresh, create the new. That's what the Renaissance is about."
As for how she's entering this new era? "I feel liberated," she continues, "I have transitioned into a new animal."
The preview comes more than a year after the Grammy winner dropped a teaser hinting at a forthcoming visual production, which had fans on the lookout for it ever since. In fact, after one concertgoer held up a sign asking for the videos earlier this year, Beyoncé told the crowd, "You are the visual, baby."
And she meant it.
"Be careful what you ask for," she captioned her Instagram video showcasing the trailer, "‘cause I just might comply."
Fans will be able to get in formation once the film premieres in theaters Dec. 1. Until then, take a look at her stunning tour looks.