Beyoncé Announces Renaissance World Tour Film: See the Buzz-Worthy Trailer

Just moments after completing the final show from her Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé announced a film—which will include concert footage, behind-the-scenes content and more—is coming.

By Kisha Forde Oct 02, 2023 12:33 PMTags
MoviesMusicBeyoncéCelebrities
Watch: Flashback: Beyonce's 2008 Seventeen Magazine Interview

We really were the visuals.

Moments after Beyoncé graced the stage for the final show of her Renaissance World Tour, the singer announced another reason why she'll still be all up in our minds: An accompanying concert film will debut in theaters in early December.

As the description for the head-turning trailer reads, "RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri."

"It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft," the description adds, "Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans."

The unique trailer features a compilation of concert footage featuring fans, behind-the-scenes content, a Blue Ivy appearance, of course, and more.

photos
Celeb Attendees at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour

"When I am performing, I am nothing but free," Beyoncé says in the two-minute clip released Oct. 2. "The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged. Start over, start fresh, create the new. That's what the Renaissance is about."

As for how she's entering this new era? "I feel liberated," she continues, "I have transitioned into a new animal."

Trending Stories

1

DWTS Judge Len Goodman’s Cause of Death Revealed

2

Taylor Swift Brings Squad Along to Cheer on Travis Kelce at NFL Game

3

What You Need to Know About Travis Kelce and His Romantic History

The preview comes more than a year after the Grammy winner dropped a teaser hinting at a forthcoming visual production, which had fans on the lookout for it ever since. In fact, after one concertgoer held up a sign asking for the videos earlier this year, Beyoncé told the crowd, "You are the visual, baby."

And she meant it.

"Be careful what you ask for," she captioned her Instagram video showcasing the trailer, "‘cause I just might comply."

Fans will be able to get in formation once the film premieres in theaters Dec. 1. Until then, take a look at her stunning tour looks.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood
Virgo's Groove
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood
Shinin', Shinin', Shinin', Shinin'
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Queen Bey
Mason Poole
Silver Siren
Mason Poole
Lighting Up the Stage
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Mood 4 Eva
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Lady in Red
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Beauty in Blue
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood
Alien Superstar
Andrew White
She's That Girl
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Crazy in Love
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood
Freakum Dress
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Crazy in Love
Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

DWTS Judge Len Goodman’s Cause of Death Revealed

2

Taylor Swift Brings Squad Along to Cheer on Travis Kelce at NFL Game

3

What You Need to Know About Travis Kelce and His Romantic History

4
Exclusive

Where RHOSLC's Monica & Ex-Husband Stand After 18-Month Affair

5
Exclusive

Sam Asghari Shares Insight Into His "Amazing" New Chapter