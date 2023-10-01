Jake From State Farm Makes Taylor Swift Reference While Sitting With Travis Kelce's Mom at NFL Game

Watch : Travis Kelce Addresses Taylor Swift Romance Rumors

Look what you made Jake From State Farm do.

Kevin Miles, who plays the character in the insurance commercials, sat next to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce as she cheered on her other son Jason Kelce at his team the Philadelphia Eagles' home game against the Washington Commanders Oct. 1. And the actor could not help but make a reference to Taylor Swift, who has recently been spending time with Travis.

"In my red era with Mama MaAuto," he tweeted alongside a photo of himself with Donna, referencing both the color of his State Farm-branded red jacket as well as the pop star's 2012 album, plus part of a nickname given to Travis in a State Farm commercial that both men star in along with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The actor's appearance was orchestrated by Taylor's friend Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort production company, E! News has learned.

Kevin also posted a video of himself walking and talking with Jason, captioning the tweet, "We will not be discussing @JasonKelce's Personal Price Plan. He did make me a great friendship bracelet tho!"—a reference to the accessories traded at Taylor's Era Tour concerts this year.