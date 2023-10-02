Taylor Swift Brings Her Squad to Cheer on Travis Kelce at NFL Game at MetLife Stadium

The princess has returned to cheer on her prince—and she brought along her squad.
While it not confirmed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have begun a love story, the "Blank Space" singer made her second appearance at one of the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end's football games. On Oct. 1, the pop star arrived at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey to watch the athlete and his team take on the New York Jets.
The singer was accompanied by several of her celeb friends, including Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, his mock frenemy Hugh Jackman and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, as well as her brother Austin Swift. Taylor wore a black long-sleeve top, a matching jacket, denim shorts and black knee-high boots.
As the group made their way inside, the Chiefs shared photos of longtime fan Paul Rudd talking to Travis on the field before the game.
Last week, a source close to the situation told NBC News that Taylor would attend the event. A day before, she was spotted out to dinner in New York City with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes, plus Blake, Turner and other friends.
On Sept. 24, two months after Travis famously attempted to meet Taylor and give her his number at her concert in Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., and after, per a source, the two "met up once in New York," the "Love Story" singer made surprise appearance at the Chiefs' home game at the venue against the Chicago Bears. Taylor, 33, was photographed cheering on the athlete, also 33, while sitting in a VIP box with his mom, Donna Kelce.
"She looked amazing," Travis later said about the pop star on the Sept. 27 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast. "Everybody was talking about her in [a] great light...to see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there. That s--t was absolutely hysterical. It was definitely a game I will remember, that's for damn sure."
After the Sept. 24 game, Taylor and Travis left Arrowhead together and attended an after-party with his family, teammates and other friends, where the pair were seen looking cozy.
Scroll down to see photos of Taylor and her squad at the Chiefs-Jets game below: