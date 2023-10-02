Taylor Swift Brings Her Squad to Cheer on Travis Kelce at NFL Game at MetLife Stadium

Taylor Swift was accompanied by several celeb friends as she cheered on Travis Kelce at her second Kansas City Chiefs game, as the two continue to spend time together.

By Corinne Heller Oct 02, 2023 12:30 AMTags
SportsTaylor SwiftTravis Kelce
Watch: Travis Kelce Addresses His Future with Taylor Swift

The princess has returned to cheer on her prince—and she brought along her squad.

While it not confirmed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have begun a love story, the "Blank Space" singer made her second appearance at one of the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end's football games. On Oct. 1, the pop star arrived at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey to watch the athlete and his team take on the New York Jets.

The singer was accompanied by several of her celeb friends, including Sophie TurnerSabrina CarpenterBlake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, his mock frenemy Hugh Jackman and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, as well as her brother Austin Swift. Taylor wore a black long-sleeve top, a matching jacket, denim shorts and black knee-high boots.

As the group made their way inside, the Chiefs shared photos of longtime fan Paul Rudd talking to Travis on the field before the game.

photos

Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs game

Last week, a source close to the situation told NBC News that Taylor would attend the event. A day before, she was spotted out to dinner in New York City with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes, plus Blake, Turner and other friends.

On Sept. 24, two months after Travis famously attempted to meet Taylor and give her his number at her concert in Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., and after, per a source, the two "met up once in New York," the "Love Story" singer made surprise appearance at the Chiefs' home game at the venue against the Chicago Bears. Taylor, 33, was photographed cheering on the athlete, also 33, while sitting in a VIP box with his mom, Donna Kelce.

"She looked amazing," Travis later said about the pop star on the Sept. 27 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast. "Everybody was talking about her in [a] great light...to see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there. That s--t was absolutely hysterical. It was definitely a game I will remember, that's for damn sure."

After the Sept. 24 game, Taylor and Travis left Arrowhead together and attended an after-party with his family, teammates and other friends, where the pair were seen looking cozy.

(E! and NBC News are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Scroll down to see photos of Taylor and her squad at the Chiefs-Jets game below:

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Brings Her Squad to Cheer on Travis Kelce at NFL Game

2

Taylor Swift Spotted Out With Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner and More

3

Tim Wakefield, Red Sox World Series Champion Pitcher, Dead at 57

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively

The group cheers on Travis and his team the Kansas City Chiefs as they face off against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium Oct. 1. This marks Taylor's second appearance at one of his games as they continue to spend time together.

Elsa/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively

Elsa/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Elsa/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively

Elsa/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively

Elsa/Getty Images)

Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift & Ryan Reynolds

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Ryan Reynolds

Elsa/Getty Images)

Sophie Turner & Taylor Swift

Elsa/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Ryan Reynolds

Elsa/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter

Elsa/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Elsa/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Brings Her Squad to Cheer on Travis Kelce at NFL Game

2

Taylor Swift Spotted Out With Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner and More

3

Tim Wakefield, Red Sox World Series Champion Pitcher, Dead at 57

4

Jake From State Farm Sits With Travis Kelce Mom and Cites Taylor Swift

5
Exclusive

Why Spencer Pratt Doesn't Want Heidi Montag on Real Housewives