Taylor Swift Brings Her Squad to Cheer on Travis Kelce at NFL Game at MetLife Stadium

Watch : Travis Kelce Addresses His Future with Taylor Swift

The princess has returned to cheer on her prince—and she brought along her squad.

While it not confirmed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have begun a love story, the "Blank Space" singer made her second appearance at one of the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end's football games. On Oct. 1, the pop star arrived at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey to watch the athlete and his team take on the New York Jets.

The singer was accompanied by several of her celeb friends, including Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, his mock frenemy Hugh Jackman and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, as well as her brother Austin Swift. Taylor wore a black long-sleeve top, a matching jacket, denim shorts and black knee-high boots.

As the group made their way inside, the Chiefs shared photos of longtime fan Paul Rudd talking to Travis on the field before the game.