Taylor Swift Brings Her Squad Along to Cheer on Travis Kelce at NFL Game at MetLife Stadium

The princess has returned to cheer on her prince—and she brought along her squad.
While it not confirmed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have begun a love story, the "Blank Space" singer made her second appearance at one of the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end's football games. On Oct. 1, the pop star arrived at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey to watch the athlete and his team take on the New York Jets.
The singer was accompanied by several of her celeb friends, including Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, his mock frenemy Hugh Jackman and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, as well as her brother Austin Swift. Taylor wore a black long-sleeve top, a matching jacket, denim shorts and black knee-high boots.
The group watched the game from a luxury suite. The "Wildest Dreams" singer was later joined by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes—who had met Taylor and her friends for dinner the night before, as well as Travis' mom, Donna Kelce. The two were seen hugging and chatting.
Taylor, 33, had also sat with the athlete's mother last weekend, when the singer made a surprise first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. to cheer on Travis, also 33, during the Chiefs' home game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Travis, who had first attempted to meet the pop star at her concert in the city in July, had invited her to watch him play. On Sept. 21—following some phone communication and a meeting with Taylor in New York, a source had told E! News—the NFL star said on the Pat McAfee Show that he "threw the ball in her court," adding, "I told her, I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit."
After the Sept. 24 game, Taylor and Travis left Arrowhead together and attended an after-party with his family, teammates and other friends, where the pair were seen looking cozy.
"She looked amazing," Travis later said about the pop star on the Sept. 27 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast. "Everybody was talking about her in [a] great light...to see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there. That s--t was absolutely hysterical. It was definitely a game I will remember, that's for damn sure."
Scroll down to see photos of Taylor and her squad at the Chiefs-Jets game below: