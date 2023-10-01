Tim Wakefield, Red Sox World Series Champion Pitcher, Dead at 57

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Major League Baseball has lost a respected veteran of the sport.

Tim Wakefield, a retired knuckleballing pitcher who in 2004 helped the Boston Red Sox make it to the World Series and cinch their first title in 86 years, died Oct. 1 of brain cancer, the MLB reported.

"The Boston Red Sox mourn the loss of Red Sox Hall of Famer Tim Wakefield, who passed away this morning at the age of 57," the team said in a statement posted on their website. "The honorary chairman of the Red Sox Foundation, Wakefield spent 29 years in the organization as a player, special assistant, and broadcaster."

Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry added, "Tim's kindness and indomitable spirit were as legendary as his knuckleball. He not only captivated us on the field but was the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books to the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit."