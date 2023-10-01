Lil Tay Makes Comeback After 5 Years—One Month After Death Hoax

Watch : Lil Tay's Family Says She's Alive After Death Hoax

Lil Tay is back.

The Canadian rapper and influencer returned to social media Sept. 30, appearing on a live session and dropping a new music video, "Sucker 4 Green." It marked her first on-camera appearance since 2018 and comes more than a month since she was the target of a death hoax in August.

"It's been five years and ya'll still broke," the 14-year-old said on Instagram Live. "The girl is back. Five years."

In her new music video, the teen—who rose to fame as a child artist rapping about her lavish lifestyle—wears several outfits, including one made up of an orange cropped jacket, matching short skirt and black crop top, while dancing among luxury cars and in between male dancers wearing suits. She is also using a gold-plated flame thrower, flaunting a large wad of cash while sitting beside several others, and throwing bills off the side of a tall building along with her mother, Angela Tian, and brother, Jason Tian.