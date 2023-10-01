Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner and Blake Lively Spotted Out to Dinner in NYC

A day before Travis Kelce's NFL team the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play in New Jersey, Brittany Mahomes, wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, joined Taylor Swift and friends on a girls' night out.

By Corinne Heller Oct 01, 2023 5:23 PMTags
Blake LivelyTaylor SwiftTravis KelceSophie Turner
Watch: Travis Kelce Addresses His Future with Taylor Swift

The Travis Kelce effect is real—Brittany Mahomes just joined Taylor Swift's squad on a girls' night out.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was photographed out to a group dinner in New York City with the "Blank Space" singer, who has recently been spending time with Travis, a star tight end for the team, and her pals Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and longtime backup singer Melanie Nyema.

The group dined at the Italian restaurant Emilio's Ballato in New York City Sept. 30, one day before the Chiefs play the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. The same day, Travis was photographed elsewhere in Manhattan.

On Sept. 24, more than two months after he famously attempted to shoot his shot with Taylor, the pop star made her first appearance at a Chiefs game, cheering on Travis along with his mom Donna Kelce in a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

photos

Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs game

"She looked amazing," the athlete later said about the pop star on the Sept. 27 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast. "Everybody was talking about her in [a] great light...to see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there. That s--t was absolutely hysterical. It was definitely a game I will remember, that's for damn sure."

After the game, Taylor and Travis left the stadium together and joined his family, friends and other Chiefs players, including Patrick, and their associates at an after-party. There, Taylor was spotted with her arm draped around Travis' neck while chatting with guests.

Patrick later praised the "Love Story" singer at a Sept. 27 press conference, calling her, "really cool, good people." 

Scroll down to see photos of Taylor and her squad out to dinner in New York City:

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Taylor Swift

The singer is seen out to dinner with friends at the Italian restaurant Emilio’s Ballato in New York City Sept. 30, 2023.

Gotham/GC Images

Brittany Mahomes & Melanie Nyema

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and one of Taylor's backup singers arrive at the eatery.

Gotham/GC Images

Brittany Mahomes & Melanie Nyema

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Blake Lively & Taylor Swift

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Blake Lively & Taylor Swift

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Sophie Turner

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Taylor Swift & Melanie Nyema

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Sophie Turner & Taylor Swift

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Spotted Out With Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner and More

2

Tim Wakefield, Red Sox World Series Champion Pitcher, Dead at 57

3
Exclusive

Why Spencer Pratt Doesn't Want Heidi Montag on Real Housewives

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Spotted Out With Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner and More

2

Tim Wakefield, Red Sox World Series Champion Pitcher, Dead at 57

3
Exclusive

Why Spencer Pratt Doesn't Want Heidi Montag on Real Housewives

4

Why Kris Jenner Made Corey Gamble Turn Down Role in Yellowstone

5

What You Need to Know About Travis Kelce and His Romantic History