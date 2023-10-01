Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner and Blake Lively Spotted Out to Dinner in NYC

Watch : Travis Kelce Addresses His Future with Taylor Swift

The Travis Kelce effect is real—Brittany Mahomes just joined Taylor Swift's squad on a girls' night out.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was photographed out to a group dinner in New York City with the "Blank Space" singer, who has recently been spending time with Travis, a star tight end for the team, and her pals Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and longtime backup singer Melanie Nyema.

The group dined at the Italian restaurant Emilio's Ballato in New York City Sept. 30, one day before the Chiefs play the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. The same day, Travis was photographed elsewhere in Manhattan.

On Sept. 24, more than two months after he famously attempted to shoot his shot with Taylor, the pop star made her first appearance at a Chiefs game, cheering on Travis along with his mom Donna Kelce in a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.