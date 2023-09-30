Jordyn Woods Supports Hailey Bieber at Rhode Launch Party in Paris

Watch : Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Reunite

Kylie Jenner is not the only friend Jordyn Woods publicly reunited with this year.

On Sept. 29, the model supported Hailey Bieber at a launch party for her Rhode beauty brand in Paris during Paris Fashion Week.

"It's a @rhode kinda night," Jordyn wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of the two standing on a street and blowing kisses at the camera.

Jordyn, 26, wore a pink lace catsuit with a hot pink wrap, a brown furry shawl and silver strappy sandals. Hailey, also 26, sported a black sequined minidress with a thigh-high slit and matching pumps.

Also in attendance at the launch event: Hailey's longtime pal, fellow model and Kylie's sister, Kendall Jenner, as seen in photos posted on Rhode's Instagram.

Jordyn and Hailey used to hang out together in past years, including with Kylie and Kendall. In 2016, the four all got stuck in an elevator together in New York City, prompting the NYFD to come to their rescue.

Hailey and Jordyn also occasionally spent time together on their own, including at celebrity events, over the next few years.