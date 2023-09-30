Jordyn Woods Supports Hailey Bieber at Rhode Launch Party in Paris

Kylie Jenner is not the only friend Jordyn Woods publicly reunited with this year.
On Sept. 29, the model supported Hailey Bieber at a launch party for her Rhode beauty brand in Paris during Paris Fashion Week.
"It's a @rhode kinda night," Jordyn wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of the two standing on a street and blowing kisses at the camera.
Jordyn, 26, wore a pink lace catsuit with a hot pink wrap, a brown furry shawl and silver strappy sandals. Hailey, also 26, sported a black sequined minidress with a thigh-high slit and matching pumps.
Also in attendance at the launch event: Hailey's longtime pal, fellow model and Kylie's sister, Kendall Jenner, as seen in photos posted on Rhode's Instagram.
Jordyn and Hailey used to hang out together in past years, including with Kylie and Kendall. In 2016, the four all got stuck in an elevator together in New York City, prompting the NYFD to come to their rescue.
Hailey and Jordyn also occasionally spent time together on their own, including at celebrity events, over the next few years.
"This girl right here puts a smile on my face every single time I'm in her presence," the Rhode founder wrote on Facebook in 2017, alongside a pic of the two swimming. "An incredible, strong soul. I love you Jordyn Woods."
And in 2019, after Kylie and Jordyn stopped speaking following years of friendship, the latter found herself still crossing paths with their mutual pals, including Hailey, who ran into her at the Coachella festival, which she attended with Kendall.
In July, Kylie and Jordyn reunited publicly at a restaurant after their four-year estrangement, which was spurred by an intimate encounter the latter had with Tristan Thompson, the now-ex of the Kylie Cosmetics founder's sister Khloe Kardashian and father of their two kids, True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 14 months.
Earlier this month, Kylie and Jordyn released their first video together in four years, which marked their first joint TikTok.
