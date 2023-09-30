Josh Duhamel's Pregnant Wife Audra Mari Debuts Baby Bump at Red Carpet Event in Las Vegas

Watch : See Fergie's Tribute to Her and Josh Duhamel’s Son Axl

Red carpet official, baby.

On Sept. 29, Josh Duhamel's pregnant wife Audra Mari debuted her baby bump as the couple stepped out at the grand opening of the new Las Vegas Sphere arena, where they attended a U2 concert.

The model, a former Miss World contestant, wore a cream fringed dress and tan suede ankle boots on the pair's date night, while the Transformers actor sported a black blazer, matching pants and a tan shirt.

Audra shared several videos from their night out in Las Vegas, including a mirror selfie and a video of herself and Josh singing along to U2's "With or Without You." She wrote on Instagram, "I sure love youuuuu @joshduhamel."

Audra, 29, and Josh, 50, announced her pregnancy Sept. 11, a day after the celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

This will be the second child for the Las Vegas actor, who shares son Axl Jack, 10, with ex-wife Fergie.

"I am truly happy for you guys," the singer commented on Josh and Audra's pregnancy announcement on Instagram. "Axl can't wait to be a big brother."