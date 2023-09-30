Josh Duhamel's Pregnant Wife Audra Mari Debuts Baby Bump at Red Carpet Event in Las Vegas

Josh Duhamel stepped out with his pregnant wife Audra Mari at the grand opening of Sphere in Las Vegas, marking the first time she has showcased a baby bump at a celebrity event.

Red carpet official, baby.

On Sept. 29, Josh Duhamel's pregnant wife Audra Mari debuted her baby bump as the couple stepped out at the grand opening of the new Las Vegas Sphere arena, where they attended a U2 concert.

The model, a former Miss World contestant, wore a cream fringed dress and tan suede ankle boots on the pair's date night, while the Transformers actor sported a black blazer, matching pants and a tan shirt.

Audra shared several videos from their night out in Las Vegas, including a mirror selfie and a video of herself and Josh singing along to U2's "With or Without You." She wrote on Instagram, "I sure love youuuuu @joshduhamel."

Audra, 29, and Josh, 50, announced her pregnancy Sept. 11, a day after the celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

This will be the second child for the Las Vegas actor, who shares son Axl Jack, 10, with ex-wife Fergie.

"I am truly happy for you guys," the singer commented on Josh and Audra's pregnancy announcement on Instagram. "Axl can't wait to be a big brother."

photos
Josh Duhamel and Axl's Cutest Father/Son Moments

Josh also recently revealed what their son had told him about his feelings about gaining a sibling.

"He's like, 'Wait, now, am I going to be—You're still going to love me, though, too, right?'" the Shotgun Wedding star told Parade in an interview published Sept. 21. "I was like, 'Of course I'm going to still going to love you.' And he's like, 'I'm still going to be your firstborn son, though, right?' I'm like, 'Yeah, you're still the firstborn son!'"

Paul Citone/Variety via Getty Images

Josh added, "He's really good with younger kids. So I think he's going to be a great older brother."

Look back at Josh and Fergie's family moments with Axl through the years:

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Pandora Media Inc
Family Photo

Fergie and Josh Duhamel snapped a photo with son Axl Jack Duhamel while attending a Pandora Summer Crush event in Los Angeles in 2016.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Red Carpet Moment

Axl joined mom Fergie—born Stacy Ann Ferguson—for another public outing in 2017, stepping out at a SiriusXM Studios event in New York.

Instagram
Ahoy!

Fergie and Axl snapped a selfie at a pirate party when he was 4 years old.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Play Ball

Fergie and Josh took their son to the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox in 2016.

Instagram
Cheesin'

Josh wished his son a happy 6th birthday in 2019, writing, "Never a dull moment with this kid. Happy Birthday, Axl Jack!"

Instagram
Adventure Awaits

The All My Children actor added an outdoorsy photo to the birthday tribute, showing the pair making a splash during a lake trip.

Instagram
Three Generations

Axl bonded with his grandfather Jon Patrick Ferguson in July 2020, when Fergie wrote, "Happy 73rd birthday dad!! We love you so much."

 

Instagram
Out of This World

"Happy 7th Birthday #AxlJack," the musician wrote in 2020. "You are my world."

Instagram
Birthday Boy

Her birthday post to her son also unveiled a sweet snap of him flashing a smile during a boat outing. 

Instagram
Twinning

"I am so grateful to be your mommy Axl Jack," the "Big Girls Don't Cry" singer captioned this photo of their Burberry matching moment in May 2023.

Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

Ready to Rumble

Josh and Axl get silly at the red carpet premiere of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part in 2019.

Instagram
All Grown Up

Fergie marked Axl's 10th birthday in August 2023 with a series of photos of her boy, including this silly shot.

Instagram
Just Vibes

"To my caring, funny, outgoing, loving, smart, talkative, creative super hero enthusiast," she wrote in her birthday tribute. "Happy 10th birthday punky!!! I love you Axl Jack."

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Keep on Truckin'

The father-son duo had some fun at the Monster Jam Celebrity Event in 2018.

Instagram
The Whole Team

Axl is also a big sports fan, as seen in photos with friends sporting Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey.

Instagram
Funny Faces

Proving to be a big soccer lover, Axl repped a Manchester United jersey in another shot.

