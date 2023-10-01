90 Day Fiancé's Shaeeda Sween Shares Why She Decided to Share Her Miscarriage Story

Shaeeda was initially reluctant to share her story publicly. "It was really hard for me because the first thing I talked about, I'm close to 40 years old, no one's going to hear this story. They're going to say, 'You're too old. We were expecting it.' But I decided to share it to be brave, to show that, 'Hey, this is my life. I already gave you guys so much of my personal life on television. Why not share it?' And I looked at it as a way where it could educate other women to don't feel like you're the only one."

She continued, "It's not something that you should feel like, 'Oh, I'm not good enough.' It's something that women go through, but we overcome it and become better individuals."

Bilal said his wife is amazing. "It's hard enough to be able to just talk about that," he told E! News, "but then to be able to tell the world, and she's coming from the standpoint of it wasn't just about her, it was about other individuals and how many other people that may be going through the same thing, women."