90 Day Fiancé's Shaeeda Sween Shares Why She Decided to Share Her Miscarriage Story

90 Day Fiancé star Shaeeda Sween is on the road to healing following a devastating loss.
In February, she and husband and season nine costar Bilal Hazziez revealed on Instagram that she had suffered a miscarriage after becoming pregnant with their first baby together. They shared a photo of themselves at the hospital, as well as an image of a positive pregnancy test.
"I still have moments when I do feel sad," Shaeeda told E! News' Nikaline McCarley at a 90 Day Fiancé 10th anniversary event in New York Sept. 26. "I get so much support from women all over the world who reached out to me and say, 'Hey, I had five miscarriages and now I have three little ones.' 'I had one miscarriage, and now I have two little ones.'" I connected with that community of other women who suffered a miscarriage and I realized I was not alone."
Shaeeda was initially reluctant to share her story publicly. "It was really hard for me because the first thing I talked about, I'm close to 40 years old, no one's going to hear this story. They're going to say, 'You're too old. We were expecting it.' But I decided to share it to be brave, to show that, 'Hey, this is my life. I already gave you guys so much of my personal life on television. Why not share it?' And I looked at it as a way where it could educate other women to don't feel like you're the only one."
She continued, "It's not something that you should feel like, 'Oh, I'm not good enough.' It's something that women go through, but we overcome it and become better individuals."
Bilal said his wife is amazing. "It's hard enough to be able to just talk about that," he told E! News, "but then to be able to tell the world, and she's coming from the standpoint of it wasn't just about her, it was about other individuals and how many other people that may be going through the same thing, women."
He also noted the effect such losses have on male partners. "And also the men too. We go through our own thing as well too, and we have to put on this face and be strong, et cetera," he said. "We break down at times as well too."
Bilal, who is a dad to an 18-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, also said that getting the support from the public that they did over Shaeeda's pregnancy loss was amazing. He added, "It meant everything to us."
