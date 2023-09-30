Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Make Their Romance Gucci Official

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are mixing business with pleasure.
The model and rapper are the new faces of the Gucci Valigeria travel line. In ads released Sept. 30, Kendall and Bad Bunny carry various suitcases and other bags from the signature Gucci Savoy collection.
"The House's latest campaign embraces the spirit of 'Gucci Ancora,' as a celebration of the love that lies at the center of Gucci's community," the company said in a statement. "Shot in an airport, the meeting place where journeys begin, the campaign explores the intimacy of traveling together through the creative lens of Anthony Seklaoui. Stills capture the fleeting spirit of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's airport stroll, redefining the Jet Set glamour of the 1990s."
The ads were released a week after Kendall and Bad Bunny had a stylish date night, sitting front row together at the Gucci Ancora show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.
The pair first sparked romance rumors in February when they were spotted out to dinner with Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber. Since then, Bad Bunny and Kendall have been seen on more outings and have also vacationed with friends. Earlier this month, they were spotted enjoying a date night at the Carbone restaurant in New York City.
Despite their numerous joint appearances this year, neither Kendall nor Bad Bunny has publicly addressed their relationship status.
"People know everything about me, so what's left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life. That's the only answer," the rapper told Rolling Stone in June. "In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy."
See Kendall and Bad Bunny's Gucci ads below: