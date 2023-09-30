Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Make Their Romance Gucci Official

Watch : Kendall Jenner Rocks Sheer Top for Bad Bunny Date Night

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are mixing business with pleasure.

The model and rapper are the new faces of the Gucci Valigeria travel line. In ads released Sept. 30, Kendall and Bad Bunny carry various suitcases and other bags from the signature Gucci Savoy collection.

"The House's latest campaign embraces the spirit of 'Gucci Ancora,' as a celebration of the love that lies at the center of Gucci's community," the company said in a statement. "Shot in an airport, the meeting place where journeys begin, the campaign explores the intimacy of traveling together through the creative lens of Anthony Seklaoui. Stills capture the fleeting spirit of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's airport stroll, redefining the Jet Set glamour of the 1990s."

The ads were released a week after Kendall and Bad Bunny had a stylish date night, sitting front row together at the Gucci Ancora show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.