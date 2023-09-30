Kourtney Kardashian's Friends Deny Kim's Claim They're in Anti-Kourtney Group Chat

Kourtney Kardashian's friends are saying ABCDEFG to Kim Kardashian's claim that they talk about the Poosh founder behind her back.
In case you haven't been keeping up: Tension between the sisters reached a boiling point on the season four premiere of The Kardashians, in which Kim alleged to Kourtney during an explosive fight that her friends often text the rest of the family to vent about her behavior. "All of your friends call us complaining, whether you think they're the ones going to you, they're all coming to us on the side, saying the opposite to us, so we're all confused," the SKIMS mogul said. "And we're on a group chat that's actually labeled 'Not Kourtney.'"
The argument left Kourtney in tears, with her later accusing Kim of "weaponizing everyone against me."
So, what's the truth? According to Kardashian pals Simon Huck and Allie Rizzo Sartiano, they're more Team "Yas Kourtney."
"These trolls are DM'ing me accusing me of being on the other chat," Simon wrote in a screenshot of a group text exchange shared by Kourtney on Instagram Stories Sept. 29, prompting Allie to reply, "If they only knew our anxiety about meaningless endless chit chat."
Simon then accused Kim of dragging bystanders into her fight with Kourtney, writing that the 42-year-old "threw us all under the bus when there was not one actual friend on the chat."
After Kourtney, 44, posted the screengrab of her friends denying their involvement with a secret group chat, captioning it with a few laughing emojis, Simon added in an Instagram Story of his own, "ily tho @kimkardashian."
As for who's in the purported "Not Kourtney" group chat? It wasn't really a case for the FBI.
"I believe it was just my sisters from the surveys I've been taking," Kourtney recently wrote in one of her Instagram post's comments section, adding elsewhere, "The members of that chat are namely Kim, Khloe, Kendall ad Kylie."
She continued, "Case closed."