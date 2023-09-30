Kourtney Kardashian's Friends Deny Kim's Claim They're in Anti-Kourtney Group Chat

Watch : The Kardashians Season 4 Premiere: See Every Bombshell!

Kourtney Kardashian's friends are saying ABCDEFG to Kim Kardashian's claim that they talk about the Poosh founder behind her back.

In case you haven't been keeping up: Tension between the sisters reached a boiling point on the season four premiere of The Kardashians, in which Kim alleged to Kourtney during an explosive fight that her friends often text the rest of the family to vent about her behavior. "All of your friends call us complaining, whether you think they're the ones going to you, they're all coming to us on the side, saying the opposite to us, so we're all confused," the SKIMS mogul said. "And we're on a group chat that's actually labeled 'Not Kourtney.'"

The argument left Kourtney in tears, with her later accusing Kim of "weaponizing everyone against me."

So, what's the truth? According to Kardashian pals Simon Huck and Allie Rizzo Sartiano, they're more Team "Yas Kourtney."