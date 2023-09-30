Sunday Night Football Debuts Taylor Swift-Inspired Commercial for Chiefs and Jets NFL Game

Watch : Taylor Swift Should "Break Up With" Travis Kelce: Mark Cuban

Sunday Night Football certainly didn't fumble this promo.

NBC and Peacock's NFL program unveiled a new commercial for the Oct. 1 Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game, continuing the love story between Taylor Swift and football fans by using her song "Welcome to New York."

The commercial, posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Sept. 29, opened with the singer's track playing as a clip of Travis Kelce on the field flashed across the screen, further playing into romance rumors between the Chiefs tight end and the pop star. The promo—which was captioned "Taylor Made for Sunday Night"—then continued with a montage of clips featuring both teams playing the field.

At the end of the video, the words "Made for Sunday Night" appeared, before cutting to a picture of a smiling Travis from the Sept. 24 Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium.

It was a football event Taylor likely remembers all too well. In fact, the Grammy winner was enchanted to meet up with Travis' mom Donna Kelce in the luxury suite to cheer him on after he publicly declared he was interested in the 33-year-old.