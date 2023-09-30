Sunday Night Football Debuts Taylor Swift-Inspired Commercial for Chiefs and Jets NFL Game

Sunday Night Football certainly didn't fumble this promo.
NBC and Peacock's NFL program unveiled a new commercial for the Oct. 1 Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game, continuing the love story between Taylor Swift and football fans by using her song "Welcome to New York."
The commercial, posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Sept. 29, opened with the singer's track playing as a clip of Travis Kelce on the field flashed across the screen, further playing into romance rumors between the Chiefs tight end and the pop star. The promo—which was captioned "Taylor Made for Sunday Night"—then continued with a montage of clips featuring both teams playing the field.
At the end of the video, the words "Made for Sunday Night" appeared, before cutting to a picture of a smiling Travis from the Sept. 24 Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium.
It was a football event Taylor likely remembers all too well. In fact, the Grammy winner was enchanted to meet up with Travis' mom Donna Kelce in the luxury suite to cheer him on after he publicly declared he was interested in the 33-year-old.
But for those trying to intercept Travis and Taylor's budding relationship, he's not about to give them an assist. After all, keeping tight-lipped about a potential match never goes out of style.
"What's real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives," Travis told brother Jason Kelce during the Sept. 27 episode of their New Heights podcast. "She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows."
He shared, "I'm enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend, so everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying 'alright nah' will have to be where I keep it."
But while Travis shakes off the public commentary, fans huddled up to hear what his teammate Patrick Mahomes had to say about meeting Taylor after the Chiefs' big win.
"Yeah, I met her," the quarterback told reporters at a Sept. 27 press conference, per People. "She's really cool, good people."
Taylor Made for Sunday Night. pic.twitter.com/L05AYHfSFq— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 29, 2023
And while we see a friendship bracelet in Patrick's future, he too is leaving a blank space when it comes to the details.
The athlete added, "But like Trav said, man, I'm going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving."
