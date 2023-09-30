Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Halloween Decor Has Delicious Nod to Their Blended Family

Kourtney Kardashian's gingerbread house is the most interesting to look at.
The Kardashians star and husband Travis Barker got into the spooky season with a Halloween-themed gingerbread house—once again proving their love for all things spine-chilling.
The Blink-182 drummer posted a picture of the delicious home to his Instagram Story Sept. 29, showcasing the black roof decorated with pink frosting and ghosts in each window. The front door also had a sign that read Happy Halloween with pumpkins and ghosts spread out around the front yard.
But the most spook-tacular part of all? The sweet nod to their blended family, which includes Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8 (who she shares with ex Scott Disick) and Travis' children Landon Barker, 19, Alabama Barker, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler.
Each kid had their name written on the roof of the house in orange lettering, with a cute witch hat attached above.
And the gingerbread house couldn't be more fitting, as Kourtney and Travis, who are expecting their first child together and seventh overall, have never shied away from sharing their love of Halloween.
In fact, on Sept. 24, Kourtney showed off her decorating skills, sharing a video to her Instagram Story of her home all decked out with white pumpkins before Travis embarked back on tour.
"My husband is gonna be on tour the first 2 weeks of October," she captioned the video. "So had to surprise him and make sure we got all the Halloween vibes in now."
Kourtney's decor also included a scary painting hanging on the wall and a skull sitting on the mantel.
But along with getting in the spirit, the lovebirds are also gearing up to welcome their baby boy.
The Poosh founder first shared she was expecting at a June Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, when she held up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant," referencing the music video to his band's 1998 hit "All the Small Things."
Soon after, they held a sex reveal party, posting pictures to social media that showed blue confetti and streamers flying out of a cannon to signify it was a boy.
And although the reality star wears many hats, her favorite title is mom.
"Being a mother is my favorite role in life," she shared in a 2019 post for her brand Poosh. "It gives me purpose, changed me for the better, and made me realize there is nothing else I would rather do with my time."
To keep up with all of their cutest moments as a blended family, keep scrolling...