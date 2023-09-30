Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Halloween Decor Has Delicious Nod to Their Blended Family

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian's Disney-Themed Baby Shower

Kourtney Kardashian's gingerbread house is the most interesting to look at.

The Kardashians star and husband Travis Barker got into the spooky season with a Halloween-themed gingerbread house—once again proving their love for all things spine-chilling.

The Blink-182 drummer posted a picture of the delicious home to his Instagram Story Sept. 29, showcasing the black roof decorated with pink frosting and ghosts in each window. The front door also had a sign that read Happy Halloween with pumpkins and ghosts spread out around the front yard.

But the most spook-tacular part of all? The sweet nod to their blended family, which includes Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8 (who she shares with ex Scott Disick) and Travis' children Landon Barker, 19, Alabama Barker, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler.

Each kid had their name written on the roof of the house in orange lettering, with a cute witch hat attached above.

And the gingerbread house couldn't be more fitting, as Kourtney and Travis, who are expecting their first child together and seventh overall, have never shied away from sharing their love of Halloween.