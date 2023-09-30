Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Halloween Decor Has Delicious Nod to Their Blended Family

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her and husband Travis Barker’s spooky gingerbread house, which included a nod to all of the kids in the Kardashian-Barker brood.

Kourtney Kardashian's gingerbread house is the most interesting to look at.

The Kardashians star and husband Travis Barker got into the spooky season with a Halloween-themed gingerbread house—once again proving their love for all things spine-chilling.

The Blink-182 drummer posted a picture of the delicious home to his Instagram Story Sept. 29, showcasing the black roof decorated with pink frosting and ghosts in each window. The front door also had a sign that read Happy Halloween with pumpkins and ghosts spread out around the front yard.

But the most spook-tacular part of all? The sweet nod to their blended family, which includes Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8 (who she shares with ex Scott Disick) and Travis' children Landon Barker, 19, Alabama Barker, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler.

Each kid had their name written on the roof of the house in orange lettering, with a cute witch hat attached above.

And the gingerbread house couldn't be more fitting, as Kourtney and Travis, who are expecting their first child together and seventh overall, have never shied away from sharing their love of Halloween.

photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Baby Shower

In fact, on Sept. 24, Kourtney showed off her decorating skills, sharing a video to her Instagram Story of her home all decked out with white pumpkins before Travis embarked back on tour.

"My husband is gonna be on tour the first 2 weeks of October," she captioned the video. "So had to surprise him and make sure we got all the Halloween vibes in now."

Kourtney's decor also included a scary painting hanging on the wall and a skull sitting on the mantel.

Travis Barker/ Instagram

But along with getting in the spirit, the lovebirds are also gearing up to welcome their baby boy.

The Poosh founder first shared she was expecting at a June Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, when she held up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant," referencing the music video to his band's 1998 hit "All the Small Things."

Soon after, they held a sex reveal party, posting pictures to social media that showed blue confetti and streamers flying out of a cannon to signify it was a boy.

And although the reality star wears many hats, her favorite title is mom.

"Being a mother is my favorite role in life," she shared in a 2019 post for her brand Poosh. "It gives me purpose, changed me for the better, and made me realize there is nothing else I would rather do with my time." 

To keep up with all of their cutest moments as a blended family, keep scrolling...

Instagram
One More on the Way

Kourtney posted a photo of her baby bump in June 2023, a week after she and Travis publicly shared that they're expecting.

Instagram
Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shared a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

Instagram
Girl Gang

Alabama snaps a silly selfie with Kourt, Penelope and sister Atiana De La Hoya during the festivities.

Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney and Alabama pose for another sweet selfie.

Instagram
Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign posed at Disneyland on April 18 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Instagram
Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth on April 18 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

Instagram
The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney posed together while enjoying a day at Disneyland for Kourtney's 43rd birthday on April 18.

Instagram
A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
A Fashionable Family

Kourtney, Travis (wearing an Enfants Riches Déprimés sweater), Mason, Alabama and Atiana watched Landon model in the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2022.

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, alongside Kourtney and MJ who watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday Dec. 24, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Travis' 17-year-old son Landon Barker joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her 11-year-old son Mason Disick for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign Disick's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing in early October. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

