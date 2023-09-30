Joe Jonas Wrote Letter About U.K. Home Plans With Sophie Turner and Daughters 3 Months Before Divorce

Watch : Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Reach Temporary Agreement Over 2 Kids

What a man gotta do to get his dream home? Joe Jonas might know a thing or two.

After all, the Jonas Brothers singer successfully persuaded an unnamed homeowner to sell their house to him and Sophie Turner after writing them a letter about setting up roots in England, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

In the heartfelt note—dated June 16, three months before Joe filed for divorce in Miami from the Game of Thrones alum—he detailed how the couple's 3-year-old daughter Willa had three special requests when it came to a "permanent home" for the family: "Having chickens, a pony and a Wendy house."

Marveling at the residence's "beautiful walled garden," the 34-year-old explained that he and Sophie, 27, "experienced a sense of magic unlike anything we had felt before" upon touring the property. "My father-in-law is an incredibly keen gardener," the letter read, "and he was suitably impressed by your vegetable garden too, a very important sign off!"