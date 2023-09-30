Joe Jonas Wrote Letter About U.K. Home Plans With Sophie Turner and Daughters 3 Months Before Divorce

Joe Jonas persuaded a homeowner in England to sell their house to him and Sophie Turner three months before filing divorce, according to newly obtained court documents.

What a man gotta do to get his dream home? Joe Jonas might know a thing or two.

After all, the Jonas Brothers singer successfully persuaded an unnamed homeowner to sell their house to him and Sophie Turner after writing them a letter about setting up roots in England, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

In the heartfelt note—dated June 16, three months before Joe filed for divorce in Miami from the Game of Thrones alum—he detailed how the couple's 3-year-old daughter Willa had three special requests when it came to a "permanent home" for the family: "Having chickens, a pony and a Wendy house."

Marveling at the residence's "beautiful walled garden," the 34-year-old explained that he and Sophie, 27, "experienced a sense of magic unlike anything we had felt before" upon touring the property. "My father-in-law is an incredibly keen gardener," the letter read, "and he was suitably impressed by your vegetable garden too, a very important sign off!"

Elsewhere in the note, Joe—who also shares with Sophie a 14-month-old daughter with the initials DMJ—said "I've have been completely charmed by the idea of dropping my children to school on the boat" when describing the family's dreams of living in the English manor, according to Page Six.

"We could tell that your family have truly loved living here and we can envision our children growing up here and making this our forever home," the singer continued in the letter, adding to the homeowner that he and Sophie will "pay homage to the magic you have created here."

Swan Gallet/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

The homeowner eventually accepted Joe and Sophie's offer, the outlet reported, and the pair placed a £750,000 (approximately $914,130) deposit on the house July 7.

However, a source close to the situation told E! News on Sept. 29 that the house is in escrow and the sale never closed.

Joe's letter was filed by Sophie as part of her lawsuit against her ex to have their kids, who are dual U.S. and U.K. citizens, return to England. In a petition previously obtained by E! News, she alleged that the musician has been withholding the kids' passports and "will not consent for the children to return home to England."

In response to the suit, Joe's rep assured that the children "were not abducted" and said the former Disney Channel star "will be in violation of the Florida Court order" if he hands over the passports to Sophie. "Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father," the spokesperson told E! News in a Sept. 21 statement, "and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the U.K."

For now, the former couple has reached a temporary agreement to keep their kids in New York.

