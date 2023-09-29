Keleigh and Miles Teller Soak Up the Sun During Italian Vacation With Julia Garner and Mark Foster

Keleigh and Miles Teller shared a look into their vacation to Italy, including a boat day and car selfies with fellow stars Julia Garner and Mark Foster.

Watch: How Miles Teller "Messed Up" Meeting Prince William & Kate Middleton

In our heads, we're inventing a vacation just like this.

Keleigh and Miles Teller gave followers a look inside their Italian getaway, which included a double date with friends Julia Garner and Mark Foster

Keleigh took to her Instagram Sept. 28 to share a slew of photos, including a shot of herself and Julia posing in a boat on the bright blue Italian sea. The 30-year-old sported a large, floppy sunhat and black sunglasses, while the Inventing Anna star—who married Mark of Foster the People in 2019—rocked a black one-piece and a white coverup, along with matching black shades.

In a hilarious follow up snap, Keleigh shared a text exchange with her dad, in which she sent him the boat pic.

His reaction? Jokingly mixing up Julia's name with actress Jennifer Garner's, he responded, "Great picture. Tell Jennifer I'm a big fan."

Other photos in the carousel showed beautiful homes on the water, a video of Keleigh enjoying the boat ride and a shot of the couples together in a van, with Miles and Mark smiling from the backseat as the ladies sat up front.

photos
They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

Rounding out the amazing collage was a sweet look at the Top Gun: Maverick actor and his leading lady sitting at a table and holding hands.  

Keleigh, who married the Divergent actor in 2019, is no stranger at sharing cute glimpses into their romance. Back in February, she took to social media to wish her hubby a happy birthday.

"Happy early birthday my love," she wrote on Instagram beneath a photo of the two kissing underneath the Eiffel Tower. "Thank you to @lejulesverneparis for an incredible dinner at the Eiffel Tower and @fsgeorgevparis for everything to help suprise him. merci merci."

Keleigh Teller/ Instagram

And Miles certainly isn't shy about the PDA either. Recounting their love story in 2019, the Spiderhead actor told Vogue"Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked. I didn't think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date. After we met, I knew she was the one."

Keep scrolling for a closer look at Miles and Keleigh's cutest photos...

Instagram
Be My Valentine

Keleigh Sperry Teller celebrated Valentine's Day 2021 by sharing some adorable photos with husband Miles Teller

Instagram
Flyin' High

One snap showed the couple lounging in the grass, as Miles sported his Eagles gear.

Instagram
Sweet Smooch

"8 years of being your valentine," Keleigh wrote. "I love you the one I want to go through time with."

Instagram
Double Date

The pair headed to Hawaii in May 2021 with his Divergent costar Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. It was all around "Happiness," Keleigh said.

Instagram
Take a Hike

The foursome had "the best day of hiking," with Keleigh writing they got to experience "ponds with soulmates." 

Instagram
Romantic Getaway

The spouses took in the sun on a tropical trip in March 2022, with her embracing vacay mode in a white swimsuit and straw hat.

Instagram
Can't Top Top Gun

Keleigh joined fans in gushing over the actor's role in Top Gun: Maverick, saying, "Loving the Rooster love! Miles says thank you to everyone who has seen the film and he shares in this moment with you."

Instagram
Summer Mems

Keleigh and Miles enjoyed summer 2022 with sushi, golfing and some sweet PDA.

Instagram
Je T'Aime

Keleigh celebrated Miles' 36th birthday in February 2023 at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, even dining at Le Jules Verne. She wrote, "Happy early birthday my love."

Instagram
Happy 4th

The couple celebrated July 4th 2023 with Shaun White and Nina Dobrev.

Instagram
Career Milestone

She celebrated her hubby hosting Saturday Night Live in 2022, writing, "So proud of you."

