Keleigh and Miles Teller Soak Up the Sun During Italian Vacation With Julia Garner and Mark Foster

In our heads, we're inventing a vacation just like this.
Keleigh and Miles Teller gave followers a look inside their Italian getaway, which included a double date with friends Julia Garner and Mark Foster.
Keleigh took to her Instagram Sept. 28 to share a slew of photos, including a shot of herself and Julia posing in a boat on the bright blue Italian sea. The 30-year-old sported a large, floppy sunhat and black sunglasses, while the Inventing Anna star—who married Mark of Foster the People in 2019—rocked a black one-piece and a white coverup, along with matching black shades.
In a hilarious follow up snap, Keleigh shared a text exchange with her dad, in which she sent him the boat pic.
His reaction? Jokingly mixing up Julia's name with actress Jennifer Garner's, he responded, "Great picture. Tell Jennifer I'm a big fan."
Other photos in the carousel showed beautiful homes on the water, a video of Keleigh enjoying the boat ride and a shot of the couples together in a van, with Miles and Mark smiling from the backseat as the ladies sat up front.
Rounding out the amazing collage was a sweet look at the Top Gun: Maverick actor and his leading lady sitting at a table and holding hands.
Keleigh, who married the Divergent actor in 2019, is no stranger at sharing cute glimpses into their romance. Back in February, she took to social media to wish her hubby a happy birthday.
"Happy early birthday my love," she wrote on Instagram beneath a photo of the two kissing underneath the Eiffel Tower. "Thank you to @lejulesverneparis for an incredible dinner at the Eiffel Tower and @fsgeorgevparis for everything to help suprise him. merci merci."
And Miles certainly isn't shy about the PDA either. Recounting their love story in 2019, the Spiderhead actor told Vogue, "Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked. I didn't think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date. After we met, I knew she was the one."
Keep scrolling for a closer look at Miles and Keleigh's cutest photos...