Miss Utah Noelia Voigt Crowned Miss USA 2023 Winner

It's a party in the USA!

After all, Miss Utah Noelia Voigt was crowned the winner of the 2023 Miss USA competition at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno on Sept. 29. Miss Hawaii Savannah Gankiewicz was awarded runner-up, while Miss Wisconsin Alexis Loomans and Miss Pennsylvania Jasmine Daniels came in third and fourth place, respectively.

Noelia celebrated her Venezuelan-American identity during the question portion of the show.

In July, she shared on Instagram, "I am honored to be the first Venezuelan-American woman to hold the title of Miss Utah USA, and I am truly looking forward to breaking barriers and bridging the gap between communities by being able to speak Spanish and connect with the large Hispanic population in Utah."

The new Miss USA succeeds Morgan Romano of North Carolina, who took over the title in January after last year's pageant winner R'Bonney Gabriel was named Miss Universe 2022.