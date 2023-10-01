Why Spencer Pratt Doesn't Want Heidi Montag on Real Housewives (Unless Taylor Swift Is Involved)

Watch : Would Heidi Montag Be a Real Housewife with...Taylor Swift?

Spencer Pratt usually isn't one for regrets, but he is starting to rue the day he didn't accuse Heidi Montag of cheating when they were on The Hills.

"We were just discussing that after watching how big the Scandoval Vanderpump thing is," Spencer explained in an exclusive sit-down with E! News. "We definitely should have had more cheating in our storyline because clearly cheating now is mainstream. 'Great, everyone loves cheaters!'"

Tom Sandoval probably wouldn't agree with him, but that brand of analysis is why Spencer's fans love him.

"This is Spencer's take," Heidi added quickly. "He wanted to accuse me of cheating with [Brody Jenner]. It would have been a one-man storyline..."

So in case another reality-TV franchise should come calling, rest assured, Spencer's already packing ideas.