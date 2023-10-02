Where RHOSLC's Monica Garcia Stands With Ex-Husband After Affair With Brother-in-Law

Monica Garcia may have had an 18-month affair with her brother-in-law, but that's not the reason she and ex-husband Mike Garcia are divorcing for a second time.
"You guys are going to be shocked when you discover the real reasons why we're actually getting a divorce now," The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star exclusively told E! News, "because it's not because of the affair."
But rather, for the parents of four—who first divorced in 2013 before getting back together—the reason was much simpler: They just didn't work.
"My ex and I are great co-parents together," Monica noted. "He is a wonderful dad and provider and we just weren't good together and that's OK. He calls and checks on me. He'll see something in the news and he'll get defensive and be like, 'That's not even true!' I am the mother of his children and we'll always love and respect each other because of that."
On the Bravo series' Sept. 26 episode, the 39-year-old revealed to her costars that she was excommunicated from the Mormon Church over her past relationship with her sister-in-law's husband. And although some castmembers were shocked by the confession, Monica wasn't nervous to open up about the scandal.
"Hopefully I get the chance to clear things up and explain timelines, but the people in my life have already known about this," she explained. "They've already known about the affair, they've already known about the excommunication and we've all had the time to process this information already."
"It is something that I'm telling these women for the first time but it was not something that I was nervous sharing," she continued, "because, as you'll see throughout the season and hopefully at reunion, you'll be able to put pieces together and I understand more so why it's easier for me to discuss."
And even though she was expelled from the church, she's not opposed to her kids embracing religion.
"This is a very personal decision," she shared. "I had religion forced on me growing up as a child and young adult and I'm taking a different approach with my children in regards to that and just supporting their feelings and how they want to do it. If they want to participate and it's important to them, then I support that. If it's something that they disagree with or don't align with, then I support that as well."
See Monica's story unfold when The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to learn more about season four.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)