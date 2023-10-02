Where RHOSLC's Monica Garcia Stands With Ex-Husband After Affair With Brother-in-Law

Watch : RHOSLC’s Jen Shah & Elizabeth Holmes Have "Bonded" in Prison

Monica Garcia may have had an 18-month affair with her brother-in-law, but that's not the reason she and ex-husband Mike Garcia are divorcing for a second time.

"You guys are going to be shocked when you discover the real reasons why we're actually getting a divorce now," The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star exclusively told E! News, "because it's not because of the affair."

But rather, for the parents of four—who first divorced in 2013 before getting back together—the reason was much simpler: They just didn't work.

"My ex and I are great co-parents together," Monica noted. "He is a wonderful dad and provider and we just weren't good together and that's OK. He calls and checks on me. He'll see something in the news and he'll get defensive and be like, 'That's not even true!' I am the mother of his children and we'll always love and respect each other because of that."