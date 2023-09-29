Michael Oher's Conservatorship With Tuohy Family Officially Terminated

Watch : The Tuohy Family to End Michael Oher's Conservatorship

There has been a development in the ongoing legal case involving Michael Oher and the Tuohy family.

Almost two months after the retired NFL player first filed a lawsuit against Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, Shelby County Probate Court Judge Kathleen Gomes has officially terminated the 2004 conservatorship at the heart of the case, per documents obtained by E! News. Michael had alleged in the August filing that Sean and Leigh Anne convinced him to enter into the agreement, telling him it was the equivalent of officially adopting him into their family.

Judge Gomes made the decision in a hearing held on Sept. 29 with the Associated Press reporting that both Michael and the Tuohys appeared virtually but did not speak. The outlet also reported that Judge Gomes said she "cannot believe" the conservatorship was ever put into effect, noting that in her 43-year career she'd never known of such an agreement to be put into place for someone who was not disabled.

