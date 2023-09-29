Michael Oher's Conservatorship With Tuohy Family Officially Terminated

In the ongoing court case concerning Michael Oher and Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of The Blind Side, a judge has officially ruled to end the conservatorship put in place in 2004.

There has been a development in the ongoing legal case involving Michael Oher and the Tuohy family. 

Almost two months after the retired NFL player first filed a lawsuit against Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, Shelby County Probate Court Judge Kathleen Gomes has officially terminated the 2004 conservatorship at the heart of the case, per documents obtained by E! News. Michael had alleged in the August filing that Sean and Leigh Anne convinced him to enter into the agreement, telling him it was the equivalent of officially adopting him into their family.

Judge Gomes made the decision in a hearing held on Sept. 29 with the Associated Press reporting that both Michael and the Tuohys appeared virtually but did not speak. The outlet also reported that Judge Gomes said she "cannot believe" the conservatorship was ever put into effect, noting that in her 43-year career she'd never known of such an agreement to be put into place for someone who was not disabled.

E! News has reached out to reps for both Michael and the Tuohys for comment but has not yet heard back. 

In the 14-page petition Michael filed in September, he alleged that shortly after he turned 18 in 2004, the couple "falsely advised" him to sign a document that made them his conservators instead of legally adopting him into their family. The conservatorship granted Sean and Leigh Anne legal power to complete business deals in Michael's name.

Michael also said that he has received an unequal cut of the profits from the 2009 film The Blind Side—which was based off Michael's relationship and time with the family—in comparison to the Tuohys. The family, however, has denied profiting off the film. The current court case, despite having the conservatorship ended, will continue over these financial disputes. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/VF1 & Scott Cunningham via Getty Images

For their part, Sean and Leigh Anne have been firm in their denial that they tricked Michael into the conservatorship, instead saying that they never intended to formally adopt him. 

"They vehemently deny that they saw [Michael] as a gullible young man whose athletic talent could be exploited for their own benefit," they wrote in a court filing Sept. 15 in response to Michael's request to terminate the conservatorship. "The [Tuohys] admit that they never intended to, and in fact never did, take any action to assume legal custody through the Juvenile Court of Shelby County, Tennessee."

While Michael has largely remained tight-lipped about the legal proceedings, he expressed his grief over learning the truth about his relationship with his family.

"I am disheartened by the revelation shared in the lawsuit today," Michael told E! News in August through his attorney of learning he was never legally made a part of the Tuohy family. "This is a difficult situation for my family and me. I want to ask everyone to please respect our privacy at this time. For now, I will let the lawsuit speak for itself and will offer no further comment."

See photos of Michael and the Tuohys over the years:

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
The Blind Side Premiere

Collins Tuohy, Sean Tuohy Jr., Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy got dressed up for the 2009 New York premiere of The Blind Side, the movie based on their life with adoptive son Michael Oher, who became a pro football player.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Oscars Night

The longtime couple walked the red carpet at the 2010 Academy Awards in Los Angeles in honor of The Blind Side, which earned actress Sandra Bullock an Oscar that year for playing Leigh Anne.

Donna Svennevik/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
The View Appearance

Michael Oher promoted his book I Beat the Odds on The View in 2011.

Skip Bolen/WireImage
Real-Life Inspiration

Sandra Bullock posed with Leigh Anne, who she played onscreen, at a Blind Side benefit event in New Orleans in 2009.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
The Heat Premiere

Sean, Leigh Anne and Collins attended the movie's New York premiere in 2013.

Instagram
Wedding Day

Michael tied the knot with Tiffany Roy in November 2022. "Filled with joy, can't believe people took their time and came to celebrate!" the former NFL player captioned a photo of the ceremony. "My beautiful wife, I love you so much, thank you for blessing me with our family! Easily the best single weekend I've ever been apart of." 

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
CMT Music Awards

Leigh Anne and and Sean brought daughter Collins to the 2010 CMT Music Awards, where Carrie Underwood was a big winner.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The Trio Together

The group posed for a photo at the Nashville event.

Instagram
Legacy Lives On

Oher stopped by the Walk of Champions at Ole Miss in April 2023. "Glad to see my name's still there," he wrote. "Class of ‘09, represent (‘08 football season). I got to take a tour of the new facilities under construction."

 

Instagram
Collins' Date Night

The marketing expert shared a photo with her husband Cannon Smith at the Old Florida Fish House
 in July 2023. "Sweaty faces and full hearts," Collins wrote on social media. "It's a hot one down here, but we are having the best time. This restaurant is an oldie but goodie. We always eat here at least once. Best sushi."

 

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
New York Interview

Michael stopped by SiriusXM Studios in NYC on Aug. 9, 2023. 

Instagram
Mom-Daughter Moment

"Always know football season is right around the corner when it hits LAT's birthday," Collins wrote on Instagram in August 2023 alongside a throwback photo. "Today is the day… Happy Birthday Mom!! Love you!"

Instagram
Family Photo

The football pro shared a pic with his loved ones in March 2023, writing, "Life is Beautiful‼️#family #life #growth."

 
Dimitrios Kambouris/VF1/WireImage
White House Correspondents' Association Dinner After-Party

The pair, who got married in 1982, went to an after-party hosted by Bloomberg and Vanity Fair party following the 2010 White House Correspondents dinner in Washington, DC.

Instagram
Book Release

Michael geared up for the release of his book When Your Back's Against the Wall in August 2023.

