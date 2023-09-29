Tupac Shakur Death Case: Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal 1996 Shooting

Watch : Tupac Shakur's Unsolved Murder: Police Share New Update

Nearly 30 years after the death of Tupac Shakur, new details are emerging in his murder case.

On Sept. 29, Las Vegas police arrested Duane Keith "Keefe D" Davis, 60, in connection with the 1996 killing, law enforcement sources told NBC News. No charges have been filed as of yet. A joint press conference on the matter from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County District Attorney's Office is set to take place at 3:30 p.m.

E! News has reached out to authorities for comment and has not heard back.

Over the summer, NBC News obtained a search warrant confirming police had raided Davis' home seeking items related to the death of Tupac—who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Vegas in September 1996.

The "All Eyez on Me" artist, who was only 25 years old, was riding in a car with Marion "Suge" Knight when they stopped at a red light. During this time, a Cadillac pulled up next to them and opened fire. Tupac suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died from his injuries a week later.