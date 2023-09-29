Tupac Shakur Death Case: Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal 1996 Shooting

Nearly 30 years after the death of Tupac Shakur, new details are emerging in his murder case.
On Sept. 29, Las Vegas police arrested Duane Keith "Keefe D" Davis, 60, in connection with the 1996 killing, law enforcement sources told NBC News. No charges have been filed as of yet. A joint press conference on the matter from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County District Attorney's Office is set to take place at 3:30 p.m.
E! News has reached out to authorities for comment and has not heard back.
Over the summer, NBC News obtained a search warrant confirming police had raided Davis' home seeking items related to the death of Tupac—who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Vegas in September 1996.
The "All Eyez on Me" artist, who was only 25 years old, was riding in a car with Marion "Suge" Knight when they stopped at a red light. During this time, a Cadillac pulled up next to them and opened fire. Tupac suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died from his injuries a week later.
In Davis' 2019 memoir Compton Street Legend, he said he was in the Cadillac at the time of the fatal shooting. He is the last known survivor among four people believed to have been inside the vehicle, per NBC News.
In his book, Davis says, "I was considered a prime suspect in both the Biggie [Smalls] and Tupac killings for years. I know the real f--king story."
Davis' nephew Orlando Anderson, who was killed in a 1998 gang shooting in Los Angeles, has long been suspected of pulling the trigger in the attack on Tupac, NBC News said.
In the years since Tupac's death, the music world has continued to mourn the loss of the Grammy winner. Back in June, he was even honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
"Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary," Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a June statement. "This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come."
Martinez added, "Surely, as one of L.A.'s own, Tupac's star will be added to the list of most visited stars."
(E! and NBC News are part of the NBCUniversal family.)