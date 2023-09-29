Tupac Shakur Death Case: Duane Keith Davis Charged With Murder in Connection to Fatal 1996 Shooting

Watch : Tupac Shakur's Unsolved Murder: Police Share New Update

UPDATE: Nearly 30 years after the death of Tupac Shakur, a suspect has been charged in connection with his murder.

On Sept. 29, a Clark County grand jury indicted Duane Keith "Keefe D" Davis on one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon and with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang in connection with the 1996 killing of the famed rapper in Las Vegas, a prosecutor said in court. The 60-year-old had been arrested by Las Vegas Police earlier that day.

Shakur was riding in a BMW driven by Marion "Suge" Knight in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996, and had been stopped a red light when a white Cadillac pulled up next to them on the passenger side. An occupant opened fire at the "All Eyez on Me" rapper and the Death Row records CEO. Shakur was shot four times and died days later of his wounds. He was 25.