Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Finally Address Cheating Rumors in RHOBH Season 13 Trailer

Watch : Kyle Richards Addresses Trip to Paris With Morgan Wade

Kyle Richards has all of the 90210 talking.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's marriage troubles—and surprising new friendship with Morgan Wade—shocks all of her costars in the explosive first trailer for the Bravo series' upcoming 13th season.

"Holy s--t!" Garcelle Beauvais exclaims in the preview upon learning of Kyle and husband of 27 years Mauricio Umanksy's rumored separation earlier this summer.

When Kyle's BFF Dorit Kemsley reacts by saying, "I had no idea," her husband PK Kemsley echoes her sentiments, adding, "I had dinner with Mo. He never said they were separated. It's pretty f--ked up."

Meanwhile, Sutton Stracke says she believes the Halloween Ends actress has been "lying" about her personal life before noting Kyle isn't wearing her wedding ring. "Every time I go online, there's something about someone cheating," she adds in a confessional. "Where there's smoke, there's fire."

When the cast finally confronts Kyle about the rumors, Garcelle poses a life-changing question to her: "If you found out there was infidelity, would you stay?" Kyle responds, "I don't know."