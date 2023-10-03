Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Finally Address Cheating Rumors in RHOBH Season 13 Trailer

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage crumbles in the explosive Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 trailer. Plus, Morgan Wade causes romance rumors among the cast.

Watch: Kyle Richards Addresses Trip to Paris With Morgan Wade

Kyle Richards has all of the 90210 talking.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's marriage troubles—and surprising new friendship with Morgan Wade—shocks all of her costars in the explosive first trailer for the Bravo series' upcoming 13th season.

"Holy s--t!" Garcelle Beauvais exclaims in the preview upon learning of Kyle and husband of 27 years Mauricio Umanksy's rumored separation earlier this summer.

When Kyle's BFF Dorit Kemsley reacts by saying, "I had no idea," her husband PK Kemsley echoes her sentiments, adding, "I had dinner with Mo. He never said they were separated. It's pretty f--ked up."

Meanwhile, Sutton Stracke says she believes the Halloween Ends actress has been "lying" about her personal life before noting Kyle isn't wearing her wedding ring. "Every time I go online, there's something about someone cheating," she adds in a confessional. "Where there's smoke, there's fire."

When the cast finally confronts Kyle about the rumors, Garcelle poses a life-changing question to her: "If you found out there was infidelity, would you stay?" Kyle responds, "I don't know."

The RHOBH rumor mill only heats up when Kyle becomes instant BFFs with Morgan. And although the two have continuously denied there's anything romantic about their relationship, one act of commitment only makes Kyle's friends more curious if she's dating the country singer.

"You put the first letter of your name on her body?" Dorit asks her longtime friend in reference to a tattoo Morgan got. "What is going on, Kyle?"

Kyle and Mauricio seemingly joke about the infidelity rumors surrounding them with the real estate agent telling his wife, "I'm just glad it's you out there having an affair," and Kyle quipping back, "For once it's me."

But whatever Kyle and Mauricio are going through this season, the 53-year-old makes one thing very clear during a family meeting with their daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

"Our family, we're very strong and we always will be," Kyle declares. "Nothing can change that."

See everything to come—including a cast trip to Barcelona, new Housewife Annemarie Wiley stirring up drama and alum Denise Richards' explosive return—in the trailer above. Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Keep reading to see the season 13 cast photos.

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 Cast

In the aftermath of last season’s turbulent ending, the women find themselves attempting to navigate their fractured friend group. When Dorit enlists a spiritual guru to help them find their way back, the ladies confront their issues head on and begin to mend hurt feelings. Grappling with the demands of family life and growing businesses, however, they quickly realize all might not be what it seems in the picturesque 90210.

Bravo

Erika Jayne

A focused Erika Jayne eyes a career comeback, and she works to rebuild her life despite ongoing legal battles brought on by her now estranged ex-husband. Things are finally looking up when Erika lands herself a hard-earned Las Vegas residency, but bubbling self-doubt due to a four-year performance hiatus has her questioning whether she can pull it off.

Bravo

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards is a diamond under pressure, struggling to cope amid her most challenging year yet. With her 27-year marriage in turmoil and her relationship with her sister Kathy Hilton in limbo, Kyle reaches her breaking point after the tabloids – and those closest to her – question her budding friendship with country singer Morgan Wade.

Bravo

Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais has cracked the code to success in Hollywood, starring in a film that she also executive produces for the first time. When one of her teenage boys unexpectedly confronts her over her parenting style, however, Garcelle finds herself in uncharted territory. Wondering if she’s doing it all wrong, she attempts to change her approach with both her sons.

Bravo

Sutton Stracke

Determined to reclaim the self-confidence she lost during her marriage, Southern socialite Sutton Stracke takes her professional life by the reins. Needing a bit of guidance in the romance department, however, she turns to one of Beverly Hills’ top dating coaches to get to the bottom of her one-date woes. When Sutton takes Kyle to task over setbacks in their friendship, tensions among the group take a turn for the worse.

Bravo

Annemarie Wiley

Introduced to the group through her friend and neighbor, Kyle, newcomer Annemarie Wiley is a force to be reckoned with. A certified registered nurse anesthetist who thrives under pressure and knows her facts, she’s not afraid to call out the women when they speak out of turn. Going head-to-head with Sutton and Crystal over a few questionable comments, she quickly finds her footing with the ladies.

Bravo

Dorit Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley continues to deal with PTSD caused by her home invasion, which proves especially difficult after she’s robbed again. On top of this, she and PK attempt to work their way back from an issue that almost cost them their marriage. 

Bravo

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Crystal Kung Minkoff has found her voice within the group, holding her own after one of the women questions what she stands for. She soon finds she can’t win them all, however, when her need for control gets the best of her and threatens her relationship with her brother.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

