Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Finally Address Cheating Rumors in RHOBH Season 13 Trailer

Kyle Richards has all of the 90210 talking.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's marriage troubles—and surprising new friendship with Morgan Wade—shocks all of her costars in the explosive first trailer for the Bravo series' upcoming 13th season.
"Holy s--t!" Garcelle Beauvais exclaims in the preview upon learning of Kyle and husband of 27 years Mauricio Umanksy's rumored separation earlier this summer.
When Kyle's BFF Dorit Kemsley reacts by saying, "I had no idea," her husband PK Kemsley echoes her sentiments, adding, "I had dinner with Mo. He never said they were separated. It's pretty f--ked up."
Meanwhile, Sutton Stracke says she believes the Halloween Ends actress has been "lying" about her personal life before noting Kyle isn't wearing her wedding ring. "Every time I go online, there's something about someone cheating," she adds in a confessional. "Where there's smoke, there's fire."
When the cast finally confronts Kyle about the rumors, Garcelle poses a life-changing question to her: "If you found out there was infidelity, would you stay?" Kyle responds, "I don't know."
The RHOBH rumor mill only heats up when Kyle becomes instant BFFs with Morgan. And although the two have continuously denied there's anything romantic about their relationship, one act of commitment only makes Kyle's friends more curious if she's dating the country singer.
"You put the first letter of your name on her body?" Dorit asks her longtime friend in reference to a tattoo Morgan got. "What is going on, Kyle?"
Kyle and Mauricio seemingly joke about the infidelity rumors surrounding them with the real estate agent telling his wife, "I'm just glad it's you out there having an affair," and Kyle quipping back, "For once it's me."
But whatever Kyle and Mauricio are going through this season, the 53-year-old makes one thing very clear during a family meeting with their daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.
"Our family, we're very strong and we always will be," Kyle declares. "Nothing can change that."
See everything to come—including a cast trip to Barcelona, new Housewife Annemarie Wiley stirring up drama and alum Denise Richards' explosive return—in the trailer above. Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
