Kelsea Ballerini Shuts Down Lip-Synching Accusations After People's Choice Country Awards Performance

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini “Mountain with a View" FULL PERFORMANCE at PCCAs 2023

Kelsea Ballerini is rolling up the welcome mat when it comes to this rumor.

The country superstar pushed back against the suggestion she was lip-synching during her performance of "Mountain With a View" at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards on Sept. 28, with a simple message to her critics.

"I just want to say, if I was lip-synching, I would've sounded a lot better," Kelsea joked in a video shared to her Instagram Story after the event, before explaining, "One of the cameras was off. Thank you, and good night."

Kelsea's post came after some on social media questioned why there appeared to be a delay on TV, making it look like the audio didn't match what was on the screen. One person on X, formerly Twitter, pondered, "Is there a delay on @KelseaBallerini or is she lip syncing??" Another asked, "Was Kelsea Ballerini lip syncing just now? Not at the Grand Ole Opry c'mon now," prompting others to point out that other artists also experienced delays during their songs.