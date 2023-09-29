Allow Amal and George Clooney's Jaw-Dropping Looks to Inspire Your Next Date Night

Watch : George Clooney Recalls His "Disaster" Proposal to Wife Amal

George Clooney and Amal Clooney dressed to impress for their latest date night.

The longtime couple stepped out in fabulous style to host their annual Clooney Foundation for Justice's Albie Awards on Sept. 28.

For the special event, held at the New York Public Library, George looked as dapper as ever in a sleek black-and-white tuxedo, while Amal served glamorous bridal style.

The human right's lawyer dazzled in a glistening white, custom-made Versace gown that featured a body-hugging silhouette, a regal floor-length train and spaghetti straps that doubled in the back. She accessorized with drop earrings, dainty jewelry pieces and a matching sparkly clutch.

As for Amal's glam? She opted for her trademark hairstyle of bombshell curls with a deep side part and a bronzy makeup look.

The pair's wedding-inspired attire couldn't have been more fitting considering they celebrated nine years of marriage on Sept. 27.