Allow Amal and George Clooney's Jaw-Dropping Looks to Inspire Your Next Date Night

George Clooney and Amal Clooney dressed to impress for their latest date night.
The longtime couple stepped out in fabulous style to host their annual Clooney Foundation for Justice's Albie Awards on Sept. 28.
For the special event, held at the New York Public Library, George looked as dapper as ever in a sleek black-and-white tuxedo, while Amal served glamorous bridal style.
The human right's lawyer dazzled in a glistening white, custom-made Versace gown that featured a body-hugging silhouette, a regal floor-length train and spaghetti straps that doubled in the back. She accessorized with drop earrings, dainty jewelry pieces and a matching sparkly clutch.
As for Amal's glam? She opted for her trademark hairstyle of bombshell curls with a deep side part and a bronzy makeup look.
The pair's wedding-inspired attire couldn't have been more fitting considering they celebrated nine years of marriage on Sept. 27.
And although their relationship is still going strong, Amal joked that her anniversary gift from George wasn't all that romantic.
"It wasn't an exciting one," she told Extra on the red carpet, before the Gravity actor interjected to explain himself. "Pottery for a ninth anniversary," George said, noting it's a traditional gift. "So, I gave her a pot."
This isn't the first time the lovebirds have offered insight into the key to their successful marriage.
"Listen, I didn't want to get married," the Oscar winner—who shares 6-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with Amal—said on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast in November 2021. "I didn't want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love."
He continued, "And I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different."
Of course, George and Amal weren't the only ones to turn up the heat at the 2023 Albie Awards. See every swoon-worthy look on the red carpet, from Emily Blunt and John Krasinski to Viola Davis and Sofía Vergara.