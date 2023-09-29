Mauricio Umansky's Latest Update on Kyle Richards Marriage Troubles Will Give RHOBH Fans Hope

Mauricio Umansky is getting real when it comes to his and Kyle Richards' marriage.
Despite ongoing divorce speculation, the real estate agent insists he and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star are still trying to work on salvaging their romance.
"We were dealing with our own things, kind of, super quietly and internally, just our own issues," Mauricio explained on the Sept. 28 episode of The Agency's Red Mic podcast. "I mean, certainly, we're not separated. We're not divorced at this point. We are not any of that stuff. We're still dealing with our marriage."
The 53-year-old noted he's grateful they went nearly three decades without ever encountering marriage troubles.
"It's been an amazing 26 years and it's been a difficult one year," he said. "Kyle and I are blessed, where we actually had 26 years that we did not have a bad year, and I know most marriages have bad months, bad weeks, bad years."
Mauricio—who made his Dancing With the Stars debut on the Sept. 26 premiere with Kylie in the audience—also addressed accusations that their troubles are a publicity stunt.
"I am not going to destroy my life to put a plant in the news so people can get more entertainment," Mauricio—who shares children Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, with Kyle, in addition to her daughter Farrah, 34, from a previous marriage—said. "If people actually think I'm that smart or that conniving."
Back in July, the couple first addressed split speculation. "Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," they wrote in a joint July 3 Instagram statement. "However, yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."
Since then, the reality stars have put their family first, spending time together over Fourth of July and taking a family trip to Italy in August.
