Mauricio Umansky's Latest Update on Kyle Richards Marriage Troubles Will Give RHOBH Fans Hope

Watch : Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Rumors

Mauricio Umansky is getting real when it comes to his and Kyle Richards' marriage.

Despite ongoing divorce speculation, the real estate agent insists he and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star are still trying to work on salvaging their romance.

"We were dealing with our own things, kind of, super quietly and internally, just our own issues," Mauricio explained on the Sept. 28 episode of The Agency's Red Mic podcast. "I mean, certainly, we're not separated. We're not divorced at this point. We are not any of that stuff. We're still dealing with our marriage."

The 53-year-old noted he's grateful they went nearly three decades without ever encountering marriage troubles.

"It's been an amazing 26 years and it's been a difficult one year," he said. "Kyle and I are blessed, where we actually had 26 years that we did not have a bad year, and I know most marriages have bad months, bad weeks, bad years."