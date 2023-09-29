Mauricio Umansky's Latest Update on Kyle Richards Marriage Troubles Will Give RHOBH Fans Hope

Amid divorce speculation, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Mauricio Umansky insisted he and wife of 27 years Kyle Richards are still very much together.

By Brett Malec Sep 29, 2023 4:24 PMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVDivorcesBravoThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsCouplesKyle RichardsPodcastsNBCU
Watch: Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Rumors

Mauricio Umansky is getting real when it comes to his and Kyle Richards' marriage.

Despite ongoing divorce speculation, the real estate agent insists he and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star are still trying to work on salvaging their romance.

"We were dealing with our own things, kind of, super quietly and internally, just our own issues," Mauricio explained on the Sept. 28 episode of The Agency's Red Mic podcast. "I mean, certainly, we're not separated. We're not divorced at this point. We are not any of that stuff. We're still dealing with our marriage."

The 53-year-old noted he's grateful they went nearly three decades without ever encountering marriage troubles.

"It's been an amazing 26 years and it's been a difficult one year," he said. "Kyle and I are blessed, where we actually had 26 years that we did not have a bad year, and I know most marriages have bad months, bad weeks, bad years."

photos
2023 Celebrity Breakups

Mauricio—who made his Dancing With the Stars debut on the Sept. 26 premiere with Kylie in the audience—also addressed accusations that their troubles are a publicity stunt.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

"I am not going to destroy my life to put a plant in the news so people can get more entertainment," Mauricio—who shares children Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, with Kyle, in addition to her daughter Farrah, 34, from a previous marriage—said. "If people actually think I'm that smart or that conniving."

Back in July, the couple first addressed split speculation. "Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," they wrote in a joint July 3 Instagram statement. "However, yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

Since then, the reality stars have put their family first, spending time together over Fourth of July and taking a family trip to Italy in August.

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner's Naked Dress Is Her Most Glamorous Look Yet

2

Travis Kelce Reacts After Mark Cuban Tells Taylor Swift to Dump Him

3

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Leave No Blank Spaces in First PDA Photo

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner's Naked Dress Is Her Most Glamorous Look Yet

2

Travis Kelce Reacts After Mark Cuban Tells Taylor Swift to Dump Him

3

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Leave No Blank Spaces in First PDA Photo

4
Exclusive

Country Icon Recipient Toby Keith Shares Update on Cancer Battle

5

Toby Keith's Emotional Country Icon Award Speech Ain't Worth Missing