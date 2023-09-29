Trailblazing Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dead at 90

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The political world has lost a legendary member.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who became the longest-serving woman in the U.S. senate with over three decades in office, has died, two sources familiar with the situation confirmed to NBC News on Sept. 29. She was 90.

Feinstein, who was first elected to the coveted position in 1992, was also the oldest senator in U.S. history. The California native, who faced health struggles over the years, shared her plans to retire from congress back in February.

"I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024," she said in a statement at the time, "but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends."

Following her announcement, President Joe Biden praised Feinstein's work over the years, calling her a "passionate defender of civil liberties and a strong voice for national security policies that keep us safe while honoring our values."