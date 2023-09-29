Travis Kelce Reacts After Mark Cuban Tells Taylor Swift to Break Up With the NFL Star

Travis Kelce is intercepting Mark Cuban's plea to Taylor Swift.
The Shark Tank investor recently encouraged the Grammy winner to date a member of the Dallas Mavericks, the NBA team Mark owns, and his comments have Travis on the verge of switching sports.
"Taylor—if you're listening, sorry Travis—break up with him," the 65-year-old said in a Sept. 28 clip shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, from an appearance on ESPN's First Take. "Break up with him, I've got a bunch of good-looking, single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I got you, I got you."
But Travis was not to be deterred, tweeting in reply alongside the sunglasses emoji, "@mcuban Just sign me to a ten day!" (A ten day in the NBA is a contract that lasts the length of ten days or three games, whichever comes first.)
Mark's comments come amid growing romance speculation surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the "Blank Space" singer, speculation that has heated up in the days since Taylor attended Travis' home game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24.
And not only did she cheer her rumored flame on alongside his mother Donna Kelce in a special VIP box, but the 33-year-olds were also seen leaving the game together in Travis' convertible, before the pair got cozy at a post-game celebration dinner with friends and family.
In snaps from the dinner, Taylor can be seen with her arm draped along Travis' neck, the two looking very comfortable together.
This possible romance has set the internet and media ablaze—going so far as to even influence the condiment industry after the Midnights artist was seen eating chicken with "ketchup and seemingly ranch" at the Chiefs game.
But as interest soars, Travis, as someone who makes frequent media appearances while in season, has declared where he stands on sharing his private life with the world.
"What's real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives," Travis said during the Sept. 27 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights. "She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows. I'm enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend, so everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying 'alright nah' will have to be where I keep it."
But of Taylor's appearance at his game, he added, "I'm enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy."
For now, keep reading to relive every moment of Taylor's NFL debut.