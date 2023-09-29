Travis Kelce Reacts After Mark Cuban Tells Taylor Swift to Break Up With the NFL Star

Watch : Travis Kelce Addresses His Future with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is intercepting Mark Cuban's plea to Taylor Swift.

The Shark Tank investor recently encouraged the Grammy winner to date a member of the Dallas Mavericks, the NBA team Mark owns, and his comments have Travis on the verge of switching sports.

"Taylor—if you're listening, sorry Travis—break up with him," the 65-year-old said in a Sept. 28 clip shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, from an appearance on ESPN's First Take. "Break up with him, I've got a bunch of good-looking, single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I got you, I got you."

But Travis was not to be deterred, tweeting in reply alongside the sunglasses emoji, "@mcuban Just sign me to a ten day!" (A ten day in the NBA is a contract that lasts the length of ten days or three games, whichever comes first.)

Mark's comments come amid growing romance speculation surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the "Blank Space" singer, speculation that has heated up in the days since Taylor attended Travis' home game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24.