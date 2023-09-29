Wynonna Judd's Cheeky Comment About Tim McGraw Proves She's a True Champion

Wynonna Judd was humble and kind when she took the stage at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards.
After all, the "I Saw the Light" singer gave a nod to Tim McGraw as she looked back on her decades-long music career while accepting the first-ever Country Champion Award at the Sept. 28 ceremony. (See the complete list of winners here.)
Joking how half of the audience either "don't know who I am" or was "not born when I had my years of being fabulous," the 59-year-old pointed out that "back in 19-blah-blah-blah, Tim McGraw opened for me."
"Four weeks ago, I opened for Tim," she continued to laughter and applause. "The highs are highs and the lows are low, baby, but don't ever let them tell you who you are."
Elsewhere in her speech, Wynonna noted how the definition of champion means "to do battle for others' honor," quipping to the crowd, "and that is exactly what I'm going to do tomorrow when I get on a commercial flight and fly to Denver and do one more show, because I can't get enough of you."
She added, "It's getting harder and harder out there, but never ever give up on your dreams."
Wynonna was one of the two major honorees at the inaugural PCCAs, with musician Toby Keith receiving the Country Icon Award.
Earlier in the evening, the "My Strongest Weakness" artist proved no one else on earth is quite like her when she made a wisecrack about her greatest career achievement. When asked about what she's most proud of, Wynonna joked in an exclusive interview with E! News, "That I still have money."
"No, seriously, it's really easy to lose everything when you win the lottery," she explained. "It really is."
Wynonna added, "I'm grateful that I have land, that I have a family, that I've got a granddaughter and that I have people that love me no matter what number I am on the scale or the charts."
