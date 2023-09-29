Wynonna Judd's Cheeky Comment About Tim McGraw Proves She's a True Champion

Wynonna Judd poked fun at how she went from being a concert headliner to an opening act for Tim McGraw when she received the Country Champion Award at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards.

By Gabrielle Chung Sep 29, 2023 2:27 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsTim McGrawShowsCelebritiesWynonna JuddPeople's Choice Country Awards
Watch: Wynonna Judd “I Saw the Light" / "No One Else On Earth" FULL PERFORMANCE at People's Choice Country Awards 2023

Wynonna Judd was humble and kind when she took the stage at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards

After all, the "I Saw the Light" singer gave a nod to Tim McGraw as she looked back on her decades-long music career while accepting the first-ever Country Champion Award at the Sept. 28 ceremony. (See the complete list of winners here.)

Joking how half of the audience either "don't know who I am" or was "not born when I had my years of being fabulous," the 59-year-old pointed out that "back in 19-blah-blah-blah, Tim McGraw opened for me."

"Four weeks ago, I opened for Tim," she continued to laughter and applause. "The highs are highs and the lows are low, baby, but don't ever let them tell you who you are."

Elsewhere in her speech, Wynonna noted how the definition of champion means "to do battle for others' honor," quipping to the crowd, "and that is exactly what I'm going to do tomorrow when I get on a commercial flight and fly to Denver and do one more show, because I can't get enough of you."

photos

People's Choice Country Awards 2023: All the Country Couples on the Red Carpet

She added, "It's getting harder and harder out there, but never ever give up on your dreams."

Wynonna was one of the two major honorees at the inaugural PCCAs, with musician Toby Keith receiving the Country Icon Award.

Mickey Bernal/NBC via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Leave No Blank Spaces in First PDA Photo

2
Exclusive

Country Icon Recipient Toby Keith Shares Update on Cancer Battle

3

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Posts Weight Loss Journey Update

Earlier in the evening, the "My Strongest Weakness" artist proved no one else on earth is quite like her when she made a wisecrack about her greatest career achievement. When asked about what she's most proud of, Wynonna joked in an exclusive interview with E! News, "That I still have money."

"No, seriously, it's really easy to lose everything when you win the lottery," she explained. "It really is."

Wynonna added, "I'm grateful that I have land, that I have a family, that I've got a granddaughter and that I have people that love me no matter what number I am on the scale or the charts."

To see more celebs on the 2023 PCCAs red carpet, keep reading. 

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Kane Brown

In Allen Edmond shoes.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott & Dave Haywood of Lady A

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Blake Shelton & Wynonna Judd

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Eric Decker & Jessie James Decker

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Dan + Shay

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini

In Coach.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Nikki Garcia

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

The Brothers Osborne

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

HARDY & Lainey Wilson

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Carly Pearce

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Chris Young

Allen Clark/NBC via Getty Images

Mickey Guyton

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Toby Keith & Tricia Lucus

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Carly Waddell

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Hannah Brown

In Pamella Roland dress and Alexandre Birman shoes.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Jason Tartick

In Allen Edmond shoes.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman & Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Gabby Barrett

Allen Clark/NBC via Getty Images

Tanya Trotter & Michael Trotter Jr. of The War and Treaty

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Lauren Alaina

Allen Clark/NBC via Getty Images

Randy Travis & Mary Davis

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Priscilla Block

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Dustin Lynch

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Wynonna Judd

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Scotty McCreery & Gabi Dugal McCreery

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Hunter Hayes

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Leanne Morgan

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Drew Knotts & Tayler Holder

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Adam Doleac

photos
View More Photos From

2023 People's Choice Country Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Watch the People's Choice Country Awards tonight, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Leave No Blank Spaces in First PDA Photo

2
Exclusive

Country Icon Recipient Toby Keith Shares Update on Cancer Battle

3

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Posts Weight Loss Journey Update

4

People's Choice Country Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List

5

Toby Keith's Emotional Country Icon Award Speech Ain't Worth Missing