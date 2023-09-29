Exclusive

Why Jessie James Decker Has the Best Response for Her Haters

At the People's Choice Country Awards, Jessie James Decker exclusively told E! News that she's "not doing anything awesome" if she doesn't have haters on social media.

Jessie James Decker has learned to flip her hair at the trolls.

The country music star—who is expecting her fourth child with husband Eric Decker—shared the secret to brushing off haters in an exclusive interview with E! News at the People's Choice Country Awards Sept. 28. (See all the winners here.)

"I just think everyone has them," she said of the critics. "That's what happens when you're in this business." 

In fact, she sees it as a sign she's doing something right, noting, "If you don't have them, then you're obviously not doing anything awesome enough to get that sort of attention, I guess. It comes with a territory."

Jessie—who has sparked debate over her kids' abs and an airplane cleanup debacle in the past—went on to explain, "You just have to accept it and realize it's not real and just focus on the good—our family, our love, our friends. It is what it is."

Eric Decker & Jessie James Decker's Cutest Family Moments

Indeed, during her interview, airing on E! News at 11 p.m., the "I Still Love You" singer shared how she and her kids Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7 and Forrest, 5, are focused on the joyful arrival of her little one on the way.

"They're so excited. I mean, that's all we talk about, to be honest," she gushed. "We're all just preparing for the baby's arrival. They're older now, so they understand what's going on, so it's cool."

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

And while the couple is excited to grow their family, they acknowledged it wasn't initially part of their plans. 

"We toyed with it and then we were like, ‘No, we're good with three.' And then God made other plans and we're all for it," Jessie continued, with Eric noting they were "absolutely shocked" at first, but now see it as a big "blessing." 

See more couples turning the red carpet into date night at the People's Choice Country Awards:

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser

Allen Clark/NBC via Getty Images

Randy Travis & Mary Davis

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Gabi Dugal and Scotty McCreery

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Little Big Town's Jimi Westbrook and Karen Fairchild

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Kelli Cashiola and Dave Haywood

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Drew Knotts and Tayler Holder

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Cam Arnold and Lauren Alaina

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Cole Taylor and Lucy Taylor

Allen Clark/NBC via Getty Images

Drew McIntyre and Kaitlyn Frohnapfel

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Renee Blair and Jordan Schmidt

