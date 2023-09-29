Why Jessie James Decker Has the Best Response for Her Haters

Watch : Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker Dish on Baby No. 4

Jessie James Decker has learned to flip her hair at the trolls.

The country music star—who is expecting her fourth child with husband Eric Decker—shared the secret to brushing off haters in an exclusive interview with E! News at the People's Choice Country Awards Sept. 28. (See all the winners here.)

"I just think everyone has them," she said of the critics. "That's what happens when you're in this business."

In fact, she sees it as a sign she's doing something right, noting, "If you don't have them, then you're obviously not doing anything awesome enough to get that sort of attention, I guess. It comes with a territory."

Jessie—who has sparked debate over her kids' abs and an airplane cleanup debacle in the past—went on to explain, "You just have to accept it and realize it's not real and just focus on the good—our family, our love, our friends. It is what it is."