Pregnant Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Share How Their Kids Reacted to Baby No. 4

Jessie James Decker's kids are saddling up for a sibling.
The country singer, who is expecting her fourth baby with husband Eric Decker, shared how their three kids Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7 and Forrest, 5, reacted to her pregnancy news during the People's Choice Country Awards red carpet Sept. 28.
"They're so excited. I mean, that's all we talk about, to be honest," Jessie exclusively told E! News. "We're all just preparing for the baby's arrival. They're older now, so they understand what's going on, so it's cool." (See every country star on the red carpet here.)
As for the 35-year-old herself? Although the baby wasn't planned, the mom-to-be is over the moon at their latest addition.
"We're excited," she gushed. "We toyed with it and then we were like, ‘No we're good with three.' And then God made other plans and we're all for it," with Eric adding that being a family of six is a total touchdown in his book: "We were absolutely shocked at first but obviously it's a blessing. Add another one to the family—let's go!"
But fans will have to wait for the sex reveal, as the couple is keeping tight-lipped in that department.
"We're not saying yet. We do know," Jessie noted. "It's a secret. We're going to wait. I think, I don't know—we haven't decided."
But during the show, the Kittenish founder—who announced her pregnancy in August—is off mom-duty and on date night, sharing she is is most excited to watch the recipient of the Country Champion Award, Wynonna Judd, perform at the Grand Ole Opry.
Also set to hit the stage at the inaugural show? Fan favorites such as Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan+Shay, Little Big Town and more.
