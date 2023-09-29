Pregnant Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Share How Their Kids Reacted to Baby No. 4

Watch : Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker Expecting Baby No. 4

Jessie James Decker's kids are saddling up for a sibling.

The country singer, who is expecting her fourth baby with husband Eric Decker, shared how their three kids Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7 and Forrest, 5, reacted to her pregnancy news during the People's Choice Country Awards red carpet Sept. 28.

"They're so excited. I mean, that's all we talk about, to be honest," Jessie exclusively told E! News. "We're all just preparing for the baby's arrival. They're older now, so they understand what's going on, so it's cool." (See every country star on the red carpet here.)

As for the 35-year-old herself? Although the baby wasn't planned, the mom-to-be is over the moon at their latest addition.

"We're excited," she gushed. "We toyed with it and then we were like, ‘No we're good with three.' And then God made other plans and we're all for it," with Eric adding that being a family of six is a total touchdown in his book: "We were absolutely shocked at first but obviously it's a blessing. Add another one to the family—let's go!"