Exclusive

Pregnant Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Share How Their Kids Reacted to Baby No. 4

At the People's Choice Country Awards, Jessie James Decker detailed how her and husband Eric Decker's three kids Vivianne, Eric Jr. and Forrest reacted to the news of her pregnancy.

Watch: Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker Expecting Baby No. 4

Jessie James Decker's kids are saddling up for a sibling.

The country singer, who is expecting her fourth baby with husband Eric Decker, shared how their three kids Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7 and Forrest, 5, reacted to her pregnancy news during the People's Choice Country Awards red carpet Sept. 28.

"They're so excited. I mean, that's all we talk about, to be honest," Jessie exclusively told E! News. "We're all just preparing for the baby's arrival. They're older now, so they understand what's going on, so it's cool." (See every country star on the red carpet here.)

As for the 35-year-old herself? Although the baby wasn't planned, the mom-to-be is over the moon at their latest addition.

"We're excited," she gushed. "We toyed with it and then we were like, ‘No we're good with three.' And then God made other plans and we're all for it," with Eric adding that being a family of six is a total touchdown in his book: "We were absolutely shocked at first but obviously it's a blessing. Add another one to the family—let's go!" 

But fans will have to wait for the sex reveal, as the couple is keeping tight-lipped in that department. 

"We're not saying yet. We do know," Jessie noted. "It's a secret. We're going to wait. I think, I don't know—we haven't decided."

But during the show, the Kittenish founder—who announced her pregnancy in August—is off mom-duty and on date night, sharing she is is most excited to watch the recipient of the Country Champion AwardWynonna Judd, perform at the Grand Ole Opry.

 

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Also set to hit the stage at the inaugural show? Fan favorites such as Blake Shelton, Kelsea BalleriniDan+ShayLittle Big Town and more.

Watch more red carpet interviews at 11 p.m. on E! News. And for a complete look at all the stars who have arrived at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards, giddy on up and keep scrolling...

