Exclusive

People’s Choice Country Awards: Icon Recipient Toby Keith Shares Update on Stomach Cancer Battle

At the People's Choice Country Awards, Country Icon Recipient Toby Keith detailed the ups and downs of his cancer journey.

By Alexandra Bellusci Sep 28, 2023 11:17 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsNBCExclusivesBlake SheltonCelebritiesKelsea BalleriniPeacockNBCUPeople's Choice Country Awards
Watch: Little Big Town Excited To Host People's Choice Country Awards

Toby Keith is hoping to raise a red solo cup to good health.

The country singer, who is set to receive the Country Icon Award at the People's Choice Country Awards Sept. 28, shared an update on his battle with stomach cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2021.

"I feel pretty good," Toby, who noted in June that his tumor had shrunk by a third of the size, exclusively told E! News. "It's a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you're up and down, up and gown. It's always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today." (See every country star on the red carpet here.)

After all, the 62-year-old has plenty to celebrate at the inaugural show.

"It's nice to recognize my 30-year career," Toby shared. "It's pretty mind-boggling." (Catch more of Toby on tonight's E! News, airing at 11 p.m.)

 

photos
The Greatest Country Music Couples of All Time

As for what the "Red Solo Cup" singer is most proud of? "My songwriting," Toby, who walked the red carpet alongside wife Tricia Lucus, said. "Those years of pounding those songs out there and remembering where you were when each one was conceived and all that, it's amazing."

And while he's set to perform his song from the Clint Eastwood film The Mule "Don't Let the Old Man," there are plenty more jaw-dropping moments to come.

Blake Shelton, Dan+Shay, Little Big Town and Kelsea Ballerini will all take the stage to wow the audience at the Grand Ole Opry—and, of course, everyone watching from home.

 

Allen Clark/NBC via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Leave No Blank Spaces in First PDA Photo

2

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Posts Weight Loss Journey Update

3

People's Choice Country Awards 2023 Red Carpet: See All Celeb Fashion

For more interviews tune into E! News Sept. 28 at 11 p.m.

And for a complete look at all the stars who have arrived at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards, keep reading...

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Gabi Dugal and Scotty McCreery

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Little Big Town's Jimi Westbrook and Karen Fairchild

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Kelli Cashiola and Dave Haywood

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Drew Knotts and Tayler Holder

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Cam Arnold and Lauren Alaina

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Cole Taylor and Lucy Taylor

Allen Clark/NBC via Getty Images

Drew McIntyre and Kaitlyn Frohnapfel

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Renee Blair and Jordan Schmidt

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Leave No Blank Spaces in First PDA Photo

2

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Posts Weight Loss Journey Update

3

People's Choice Country Awards 2023 Red Carpet: See All Celeb Fashion

4

Kate Middleton Shows Banging New Look in Must-See Hair Transformation

5
Exclusive

Country Icon Recipient Toby Keith Shares Update on Cancer Battle