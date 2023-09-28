People’s Choice Country Awards: Icon Recipient Toby Keith Shares Update on Stomach Cancer Battle

Watch : Little Big Town Excited To Host People's Choice Country Awards

Toby Keith is hoping to raise a red solo cup to good health.

The country singer, who is set to receive the Country Icon Award at the People's Choice Country Awards Sept. 28, shared an update on his battle with stomach cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2021.

"I feel pretty good," Toby, who noted in June that his tumor had shrunk by a third of the size, exclusively told E! News. "It's a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you're up and down, up and gown. It's always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today." (See every country star on the red carpet here.)

After all, the 62-year-old has plenty to celebrate at the inaugural show.

"It's nice to recognize my 30-year career," Toby shared. "It's pretty mind-boggling." (Catch more of Toby on tonight's E! News, airing at 11 p.m.)