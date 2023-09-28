Kylie Jenner's Naked Dress Is Her Most Glamorous Look Yet

Kylie Jenner made jaws drop in a Marilyn Monroe-looking nude dress at the Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week show on Sept. 28.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 28, 2023 9:51 PMTags
FashionFashion WeekKardashiansParis Fashion WeekKylie JennerMarilyn MonroeE! Insider
Watch: See Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet on Paris Date Night

Kylie Jenner oozed glamour during her latest Paris Fashion Week appearance.

While The Kardashians star has been shining bright in the City of Lights with a number of dazzling looksher glitzy naked dress at Schiaparelli's Sept. 28 show certainly took the cake.

To preview the brand's spring/summer 2024 collection, the Kylie Cosmetics founder channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe with a nude-colored gown that featured all-over diamond beading, a plunging neckline with a literal keyhole-shaped cutout and a curve-clinging silhouette. 

The beauty mogul accessorized her ensemble with bejeweled drop earrings and Schiaparelli's infamous claw-toe heels. As for Kylie's hair and makeup? She upped the ante, opting for bombshell curls and a glossy pink lip that exuded old Hollywood glam.

If anything, all eyes were on the 26-year-old as her outfit was so sparkly it rivaled the flashing cameras at the event.

"Let's go family, it's show time," Kylie said in a TikTok video, while photographers captured her look. "It's f--king show time!"

photos
Kylie Jenner Through The Years

Of course, Kylie isn't the only Kardashian-Jenner to don a Marilyn-inspired look in recent years, as her sister Kim Kardashian stirred controversy for wearing the late icon's original 1962 naked dress to the 2022 Met Gala.

And while Kylie took a style cue from the Gentlemen Prefer Blondes star, she's also been stepping outside of her comfort zone during Paris Fashion Week.

Just yesterday, the reality TV personalty rocked an edgy look at the Acne Studios spring/summer show.

For the event, Kylie not only debuted brand-new bangs with textured, messy hair but she also sported a long-sleeve red dress with a ruffled hem. She paired the red-hot number with matching stilettos and oversized sunglasses reminiscent of a ski mask.

Keep reading to see all of Kylie's fabulous and fierce getups during Paris Fashion Week, as well as what other celebrities are wearing to the runways.

