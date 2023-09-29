The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023: Lookfantastic, Charlotte Tilbury, Revolve & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you believe it or not, the holidays are right around the corner. How has time passed this quickly? We have no idea either, but we're here to get you prepped for the gift-giving season. One saving grace for us all during this busy season has always been advent calendars. These month- or week-long date holders contain coveted full- or travel-size versions of the best products you'll find all year. Especially the beauty, skincare, nail care, or fragrance advent calendars. Not only are these gifts that keep on giving, but you'll also get more bang for your buck since many of these have incredible deals.
This is the perfect moment to grab all the must-have advent calendars from renowned brands such as Benefit Cosmetics and L'Occitane, which feature their highly sought-after products, all for under $150! Below, we've curated a list of the best beauty advent calendars for anyone on your list (or even yourself). Now get to shopping before they're sold out everywhere!
LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Advent Calendar
Worth over $700, this advent calendar is a must-have for all beauty lovers, and only costs $165! Its lineup includes brands like Color Wow, Sol de Janeiro, ELEMIS, and much more. We recommend snagging this up now because it sells out early!
Olive and June's Christmas Calendar
Available now for pre-order, this nail advent calendar from Olive and June has everything you need for nailcare. It even comes with special press-on nails for the days you need a quick fix! In the past years they've even sold out in hours, so make sure to pre-order your Christmas or Hannukah advents now.
Charlotte Tilbury Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets
Featuring their cult-classic Airbrush Flawless setting spray and many skin and makeup goodies, this 12-day treasure chest of beauty products will have any Charlotte Tilbury lover jumping for joy.
Benefit Cosmetics All I Want Beauty Advent Calendar
The makeup guru in your life is probably constantly restocking these top-rated products in their beauty collection, so make their life easier by gifting them this 24-piece advent. It contains Benefit's beloved It's Real! Mascara and Hoola bronzer, plus many other fan favorites.
L'Occitane Holiday Classic Advent Calendar
Year after year the French brand L'Occitane knocks it out of the park with their beauty and skincare products inspired by the holiday season—and we can't stop buying them. The luxury savant in your life is going to enjoy the grand lineup this year which includes multiple hand creams, soaps, body lotions, and cleansers.
Revolve Beauty 2023 Advent Calendar
Beauty babes in the know will totally want Revolve's annual advent calendar, which is a $481 value and include six full-size products. It features cult fave skincare brands like Starface, Tower 28, Osea, Dr. Barbara Sturm and Dr. Dennis Gross.
Saks 25 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar
All we want for Christmas is this advent calendar from Saks, because you just KNOW it's going to be good. It features our favorite luxury beauty brands like Aesop, Diptyque, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and Gucci. It's the perfect gift for the bougie friend in your inner circle.
Pinch Provisions Self Care Advent Calendar
Now you can treat the self-care enthusiast in your life to a week of pampering with items such as bath bombs, a comfy spa headband, moisturizing socks they'll never want to take off, and a gua sha sculpting tool from this advent calendar. They won't be able to stop thanking you.
The Body Shop Box of Wonders Holiday Advent Calendar
Pamper your loved one from head to toe with this exclusive The Body Shop advent calendar available for purchase on QVC. This advent is packed full of both full- and travel-size face and body products like the beloved mango and shea body butters, pink grapefruit and British rose shower gels, and much more.
Space NK 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar
A whopping $1,300 value, this magical box contains 33 luxury beauty products from bestselling Space NK brands, including Charlotte Tilbury, Hourglass, Rare Beauty, Rose Inc, Tatcha, Augustinus Bader, Olaplex and JVN. Tell Santa to send you one now!
bareMinerals 12 Days of Joy Holiday Advent Calendar
If you or your friend are into the clean girl aesthetic and lifestyle, then this 12-piece bareMinerals advent calendar is for you. It includes four full-size and eight travel-size makeup and skincare essentials. It's also vegan and cruelty-free.
Rituals 3-D Tree Advent Calendar
This 2-in-1 Christmas countdown calendar from Rituals doubles as a gift and holiday decor. It contains a wide range of skincare, haircare, and luxury fragrance products all for under $100. Once your giftee has opened all the doors and unboxed their goodies, they can place the tree anywhere around their home for some extra holiday cheer.
Bloomingdale's 25-Day Beauty Advent Calendar
This glittering collection features over $800 worth of beauty finds as only Bloomingdale's can do. It features some of the most sought-after beauty brands: Charlotte Tilbury, Prada, Kiehl's, YSL, Le Labo, La Prairie and Elemis...just to name a few.
Voluspa 12-Day Advent Calendar
The holidays aren't the holidays without a candle burning in the evening, filling up the room with the delicious smell of baked goods. Any candle lover will fall in love with this advent calendar that has a scent for basically every occasion they can imagine. We're already eyeing up the cinnamon wood candle for cozy nights in.
