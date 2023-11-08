The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023: Lookfantastic, Charlotte Tilbury, Revolve & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you believe it or not, the holidays are right around the corner. How has time passed this quickly? We have no idea either, but we're here to get you prepped for the gift-giving season. One saving grace for us all during this busy season has always been advent calendars. These month- or week-long date holders contain coveted full- or travel-size versions of the best products you'll find all year. Especially the beauty, skincare, nail care, or fragrance advent calendars. Not only are these gifts that keep on giving, but you'll also get more bang for your buck since many of these have incredible deals.
This is the perfect moment to grab all the must-have advent calendars from renowned brands such as Benefit Cosmetics and L'Occitane, which feature their highly sought-after products, all for under $150! Below, we've curated a list of the best beauty advent calendars for anyone on your list (or even yourself). Now get to shopping before they're sold out everywhere!
Cult Beauty Advent Calendar
You'll love testing out all of the cult favorite beauty products included in this advent calendar. With everything from haircare to sleep essentials, this set has all of your needs covered.
Wet n Wild The Wild List Advent Calendar
For just under $30, you can get this advent calendar from Wet n Wild products which includes 12 of their best-selling makeup products and tools from across categories. You'll get everything from a full-sized eyeshadow palette to an eyelash curler and some fluffy brushes.
Revolution 25 Days of Glam Advent Calendar
Whatever trend the beauty guru in your life is trying out, this set from Revolution will surely satisfy all of their needs. It includes 25 products that they're sure to use it on the daily.
Fresh Limited Edition Advent Calendar Skincare Set
Skincare enthusiasts will adore this advent calendar from Fresh. Retailing at $350, this calendar is actually worth $503, and is full of 24 full-size and travel-size best-selling products.
Sephora Collection Premium Advent Calendar
Who doesn't love a gift from Sephora? This advent calendar contains 24 of the Sephora Collection's best products, ranging from skincare to makeup and even fragrance.
Olive and June's Christmas Calendar
Available now for pre-order, this nail advent calendar from Olive and June has everything you need for nailcare. It even comes with special press-on nails for the days you need a quick fix! In the past years they've even sold out in hours, so make sure to pre-order your Christmas or Hannukah advents now.
NYX 12 Days of Kissmas Advent Calendar
This advent calendar from NYX has everything you need to adorn your pout this holiday season. It includes 12 minis of some of their most best-selling lip products, including six butter glosses, two shout loud lipsticks, and four smooth whip matte lips.
Macy's 25 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar
For $99 you can get this 25-day advent calendar at Macy's which contains a value of $321. With everything from face masks to fragrance and bath bombs, you'll be obsessing over it all season long.
Bobbi Brown 12 Days of Glow Bestsellers Advent Calendar
With a mix of full-size and travel-size products, this advent calendar from Bobbi Brown includes both skincare and makeup, including their ever popular Vitamin Enriched Face Base.
Charlotte Tilbury Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets
Featuring their cult-classic Airbrush Flawless setting spray and many skin and makeup goodies, this 12-day treasure chest of beauty products will have any Charlotte Tilbury lover jumping for joy.
Benefit Cosmetics All I Want Beauty Advent Calendar
The makeup guru in your life is probably constantly restocking these top-rated products in their beauty collection, so make their life easier by gifting them this 24-piece advent. Worth over $300, it contains Benefit's beloved It's Real! Mascara and Hoola bronzer, plus many other fan favorites.
Le Mini Macaron 12 Days of Nails Christmas
Know someone who is a pro at doing their own nails? They'll love this Christmas calendar from Le Mini Macaron, which has everything they'll need for an at-home gel manicure, from polishes to an LED lamp.
George & Viv Beauty Advent Calendar
The highly coveted, limited-edition George & Viv beauty advent calendar is officially available for pre-order now—and we've never been more excited to get our hands on this one. This year's edition contains products worth over $350 and includes our favorite premium brands like Phlur, Supergoop, Elemis, and Sunday Riley all for the low price of $88. We honestly wouldn't blame you if you picked one up for yourself as well.
L'Occitane Holiday Classic Advent Calendar
Year after year the French brand L'Occitane knocks it out of the park with their beauty and skincare products inspired by the holiday season—and we can't stop buying them. The luxury savant in your life is going to enjoy the grand lineup this year, and $115 value, which includes multiple hand creams, soaps, body lotions, and cleansers.
Revolve Beauty 2023 Advent Calendar
Beauty babes in the know will totally want Revolve's annual advent calendar, which is a $481 value and include six full-size products. It features cult fave skincare brands like Starface, Tower 28, Osea, Dr. Barbara Sturm and Dr. Dennis Gross.
Saks 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar
All we want for Christmas is this advent calendar from Saks, because you just KNOW it's going to be good. It features our favorite luxury beauty brands like Aesop, Diptyque, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and Gucci. Valued at $560, it's the perfect gift for the bougie friend in your inner circle.
Pinch Provisions Self Care Advent Calendar
Now you can treat the self-care enthusiast in your life to a week of pampering with items such as bath bombs, a comfy spa headband, moisturizing socks they'll never want to take off, and a gua sha sculpting tool from this advent calendar. They won't be able to stop thanking you.
Bluemercury 31 Days of Dazzle Advent Calendar
This advent calendar from Bluemercury brings 31 products, which means you can open one up every day of the month and it comes in a chic carrying case you can use over and over. Worth $1,343, you can get this collection for $300.
BeautyBio 12 DAYS OF GLOW
With a mix of skincare products and accessories, like a gorgeous satin scrunchie, this advent calendar will have your friends or family glowing from on the outside as well as inside.
The Body Shop Box of Wonders Holiday Advent Calendar
Pamper your loved one from head to toe with this exclusive The Body Shop advent calendar available for purchase on QVC. This advent is packed full of both full- and travel-size face and body products like the beloved mango and shea body butters, pink grapefruit and British rose shower gels, and much more.
Space NK 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar
A whopping $1,300 value, this magical box contains 33 luxury beauty products from bestselling Space NK brands, including Charlotte Tilbury, Hourglass, Rare Beauty, Rose Inc, Tatcha, Augustinus Bader, Olaplex and JVN. Tell Santa to send you one now!
Neiman Marcus Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar
If you're looking to sample products from a number of different brands, opt for this Neiman Marcus holiday bundle. It includes tons of different items from premium brands like Sunday Riley, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Chantecaille.
OPI Nail Lacquer Mini 25 Piece Advent Calendar
If you serve as your own manicurist, then you'll love this advent calendar from OPI. It includes 14 shades from this year's exclusive Terribly Nice Holiday collection as well as nine of their iconic shades that we all know and love, like Alpine Snow and Lincoln Park After Dark. Even more, the set includes a rapid drying top coat and a 3-in-1 treatment.
bareMinerals 12 Days of Joy Holiday Advent Calendar
If you or your friend are into the clean girl aesthetic and lifestyle, then this 12-piece bareMinerals advent calendar is for you. It includes four full-size and eight travel-size makeup and skincare essentials. It's also vegan and cruelty-free.
Clarins 12-Day Advent Calendar
While this set is valued at $215, you can snag it for just $79, which brings 12 of Clarin's most popular skincare and makeup goodies.
La Mer The World of La Mer Advent Calendar
If you've been dying to try out some products from La Mer, now is your chance. You can experience luxury for less with their advent calendar, which is a $725 value for $500, which includes their most coveted creams, serums, and treatments.
Rituals 3-D Tree Advent Calendar
This 2-in-1 Christmas countdown calendar from Rituals doubles as a gift and holiday decor. It contains a wide range of skincare, haircare, and luxury fragrance products all for under $100. Once your giftee has opened all the doors and unboxed their goodies, they can place the tree anywhere around their home for some extra holiday cheer.
LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Advent Calendar
Worth over $700, this advent calendar is a must-have for all beauty lovers, and only costs $165! Its lineup includes brands like Color Wow, Sol de Janeiro, ELEMIS, and much more. We recommend snagging this up now because it sells out early!
Bloomingdale's 25-Day Beauty Advent Calendar
This glittering collection features over $800 worth of beauty finds as only Bloomingdale's can do. It features some of the most sought-after beauty brands: Charlotte Tilbury, Prada, Kiehl's, YSL, Le Labo, La Prairie and Elemis...just to name a few.
Voluspa 12-Day Advent Calendar
The holidays aren't the holidays without a candle burning in the evening, filling up the room with the delicious smell of baked goods. Any candle lover will fall in love with this advent calendar that has a scent for basically every occasion they can imagine. We're already eyeing up the cinnamon wood candle for cozy nights in.
Kiehl’s Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar
Skin lovers rejoice! This advent calendar from Kiehl's gives you access to all of their most loved skincare items in one convenient set. Best of all, you're getting a $297 value for $125, so consider this a steal.
—Originally published Sept. 29, 2023, at 4:00 a.m. PT