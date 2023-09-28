Maralee Nichols Gives Look at Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo Reading Bedtime Book

No bedtime routine is complete without a story.
Maralee Nichols shared insight into how she gets her and Tristan Thompson's baby boy Theo ready for bed by posting an adorable picture of the 21-month-old reading a bedtime book.
In the Sept. 27 pic of Theo, which the fitness influencer posted to her Instagram Story, the toddler is seen in blue and white pajamas holding a book open to the chapter "Awesome God" which showed a bigger bare bear hugging a baby bear. Maralee added a "good night" sticker to the snap.
"Dear God, I think you're awesome!" the text on the page reads. "You're wonderful to me. I think of all the gifts you give—And how they're all for free! My home, my friends, my family, My days filled up with fun."
Since welcoming Theo in December 2021, Maralee, who had filed a paternity suit against the NBA player earlier that year, has often given followers glimpses into her family life.
This includes cute outings to the farmers market and even a day spent on a farm last month. Maralee shared photos and videos of Theo looking his country best in a cowboy hat and overalls, noting, "A day on the farm with my best friend! We had soo much fun."
And in July, the 33-year-old revealed they had gone to the San Diego Zoo. In her July post, Maralee had showed off pics of her and Theo peering into an elephant enclosure, the toddler inside a cozy themed room and Maralee pushing Theo on the swings. "Adventures with Theo," she wrote on Instagram. "No place I'd rather be."
While Maralee often posts pictures of Theo, she has stayed quiet on her coparenting relationship with Tristan. The basketball player, who was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian at the time of the paternity lawsuit, issued a public apology to the Kardashians star with whom he shares daughter True, 5.
Tristan and Khloe ended their on-again/off-again relationship amid the scandal. The pair's son Tatum—his fourth child—was born several months later via surrogate.
