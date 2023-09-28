Maralee Nichols Gives Look at Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo Reading Bedtime Book

Watch : Maralee Nichols Posts Son Theo After Tristan Thompson Honors Son Tatum

No bedtime routine is complete without a story.

Maralee Nichols shared insight into how she gets her and Tristan Thompson's baby boy Theo ready for bed by posting an adorable picture of the 21-month-old reading a bedtime book.

In the Sept. 27 pic of Theo, which the fitness influencer posted to her Instagram Story, the toddler is seen in blue and white pajamas holding a book open to the chapter "Awesome God" which showed a bigger bare bear hugging a baby bear. Maralee added a "good night" sticker to the snap.

"Dear God, I think you're awesome!" the text on the page reads. "You're wonderful to me. I think of all the gifts you give—And how they're all for free! My home, my friends, my family, My days filled up with fun."

Since welcoming Theo in December 2021, Maralee, who had filed a paternity suit against the NBA player earlier that year, has often given followers glimpses into her family life.