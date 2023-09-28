Heidi Klum Reveals the Relatable Lesson Her Kids Have Taught Her

Watch : Heidi Klum GLAMBOT: BTS at 2023 Grammys

Parenting can be a lifelong exercise in patience. Just ask Heidi Klum.

In fact, the supermodel revealed that it may just be the biggest lesson her and ex-husband Seal's kids Leni, 19, Henry, 18, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13, have taught her.

"To be even more patient," Heidi told E! News exclusively on the red carpet of America's Got Talent season 18 finale Sept. 27. "To have even more patience than I had before."

Of her older teenagers, the 50-year-old added, "It's hard because when they're all driving around in their cars and you're constantly looking at the clock, 'When are they coming back?' It's nerve-wracking when they've become grownups and they just go off."

But despite the changing dynamics as her kids get older, Heidi shared there are some things she still relishes in doing for them. Like planning their birthday parties, for example.

"I mean, not like it used to be with bouncy houses and all of that stuff," the AGT judge noted. "But it's usually always in the backyard, now it's more like a hang. It's a hang."