Jason Tartick Reveals Why Ex Kaitlyn Bristowe Will Always Have a Special Place in His Heart

Jason Tartick is sharing insight into his life without a final rose.

While attending the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards on Sept. 28, the Bachelor Nation star opened up about how he's been handling his heartbreak after he and Kaitlyn Bristowe decided to call off their engagement in August.

"I hope both Kaitlyn and I are fine," Jason told E! News on the red carpet (watch more celebrity interviews from the awards show on E! News at 11 p.m.). "She's an awesome person. I will always have a special place in my heart for her."

And while Jason noted that breakups are never easy, he said it's a lot harder to cope with when you've been with someone for quite some time.

"Closer to five years is a long time for anybody," the 34-year-old added. "Both Kaitlyn and I, we're working through it. Everything's going alright, you know, day by day, there's highs and lows. These situations are never easy."