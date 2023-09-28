How Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Influenced the Condiment Industry

A meme of Taylor Swift eating chicken fingers at rumored flame Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game has led to the popularity of an unlikely condiment made with ketchup and "seemingly ranch."

Watch: Travis Kelce Addresses His Future with Taylor Swift

Now this is a message in a bottle for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The pop star's surprise appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's Sept. 24 home game has the world in a lavender haze, including the food community. After a photo of Taylor in mid-snack while hanging out with the Kelce in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium went viral—with a fansite comically describing her as "eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch" when her plate showed two dollops of a red and white sauce—Heinz will be releasing a limited edition condiment in celebration of the much-memed moment.

"It's a new Era for Heinz," the brand shared in a Sept. 26 Instagram post, referencing Taylor's sold-out tour. "Introducing Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch. Limited-edition bottles coming soon."

And while the newly announced sauce seems to be a rebranding of Heinz's "Kranch," which has been on selves since 2019, the new version may hit different given that it'll come with a custom label.

But the food processing giant hasn't been the only company to come out of the woods and have fun with the meme. Hidden Valley recently shared a recipe of "Chicken Tender and Seemingly Ranch" on their website using their iconic sauce, while Primal Valley announced that they'll be giving away friendship bracelets reading "Seemingly Ranch" with every purchase of their own dressing.

Even the official account for New York City's Empire State Building got in on the action, sharing a photo of the 102-story building aglow in red and white light. The image was captioned on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Ketchup and seemingly ranch."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images; Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Neither Taylor or Travis have publicly weighed in on the meme, though the NFL star did recently share his thoughts on seeing the "You Belong With Me" singer cheering from the bleachers.

"She looked amazing," he raved during the Sept. 27 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast. "To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there—that s--t was absolutely hysterical."

He added, "It was definitely a game I will remember, that's for damn sure."

 To see photos of Taylor at the big game, keep reading. 

