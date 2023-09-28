How Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Influenced the Condiment Industry

Watch : Travis Kelce Addresses His Future with Taylor Swift

Now this is a message in a bottle for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The pop star's surprise appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's Sept. 24 home game has the world in a lavender haze, including the food community. After a photo of Taylor in mid-snack while hanging out with the Kelce in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium went viral—with a fansite comically describing her as "eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch" when her plate showed two dollops of a red and white sauce—Heinz will be releasing a limited edition condiment in celebration of the much-memed moment.

"It's a new Era for Heinz," the brand shared in a Sept. 26 Instagram post, referencing Taylor's sold-out tour. "Introducing Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch. Limited-edition bottles coming soon."

And while the newly announced sauce seems to be a rebranding of Heinz's "Kranch," which has been on selves since 2019, the new version may hit different given that it'll come with a custom label.