Suspect Captured in Murder of Tech CEO Pava LaPere

The person suspected of murdering tech CEO Pava LaPere has been captured.
The Baltimore Police Department said they arrested suspect Jason Dean Billingsley on Sept. 27 after a day-long hunt for the 32-year-old, per The New York Times.
After a SWAT team took him into custody, Billingsley was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing LaPere, who founded software company EcoMap Technologies, acting police commissioner Richard Worley said at a press conference Sept. 28.
The 26-year-old entrepreneur was found dead in her Baltimore apartment on Sept. 25, with her body showing signs of blunt-force trauma, police previously told NBC News. An arrest warrant for Billingsley was issued the next day, saying he was wanted for first-degree murder, assault and more charges.
Authorities said they tracked cellphone and spending activity to locate Billingsley, who was previously sentenced to 30 years in prison—with 16 years suspended—in 2015 after pleading guilty to a first-degree sex offense, per court records obtained by NBC News. He was released last year.
Worley said at the press conference, per NBC News, that are continuing to investigate "exactly what occurred" in LaPere's death.
"We do know there was no forced entry in the apartment building as this was a secured building," the commissioner continued. "We don't know if there are any connections previously to Ms. LaPere or Mr. Billingsley."
Following Billingsley's arrest, LaPere's family said in a statement obtained by NBC News they are "relieved to know he can no longer hurt other innocent victims."
"While this doesn't change that Baltimore lost one of its most passionate, influential fans," they continued, "our efforts remain focused on remembering and celebrating Pava Marie—her life, successes, and legacy."
LaPere was a graduate of Johns Hopkins University and was honored on this year's Forbes 30 Under 30 list for social impact.
E! News was not able to locate lawyer information for Billingsley to speak on his behalf.
