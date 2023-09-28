Suspect Captured in Murder of Tech CEO Pava LaPere

Watch : Tech CEO Pava LaPere Found Dead at 26, Suspect Named

The person suspected of murdering tech CEO Pava LaPere has been captured.

The Baltimore Police Department said they arrested suspect Jason Dean Billingsley on Sept. 27 after a day-long hunt for the 32-year-old, per The New York Times.

After a SWAT team took him into custody, Billingsley was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing LaPere, who founded software company EcoMap Technologies, acting police commissioner Richard Worley said at a press conference Sept. 28.

The 26-year-old entrepreneur was found dead in her Baltimore apartment on Sept. 25, with her body showing signs of blunt-force trauma, police previously told NBC News. An arrest warrant for Billingsley was issued the next day, saying he was wanted for first-degree murder, assault and more charges.

Authorities said they tracked cellphone and spending activity to locate Billingsley, who was previously sentenced to 30 years in prison—with 16 years suspended—in 2015 after pleading guilty to a first-degree sex offense, per court records obtained by NBC News. He was released last year.