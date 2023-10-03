If You're Not Buying Sojos Sunglasses, You're Spending Too Much

We interviewed Kate Bannister because we think you'll like her picks. Kate Bannister is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Two things we can't say enough good things about: influencer Kate Banister's style and Sojos. When asked what her go-to sunglasses are, Kate was ecstatic to share about Sojos. She goes on to explain, "If you're anything like me and lose your sunglasses all the time, you need these."

We could not agree more. I've personally bought multiple pairs of Sojos because of the same reasons as Kate — they're super affordable and always in style. For instance, the pair she wears are only $16. Sojos has an unreal range of styles to go with any and all outfits. Plus, there's an abundance of colors and patterns, you will never be short of variety. Checkout some of our favorite below.