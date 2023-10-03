If You're Not Buying Sojos Sunglasses, You're Spending Too Much

Influencer Kate Banister shares her go-to sunglasses pick from Amazon and what makes them an accessory E!ssential.

By Demi Graham Oct 03, 2023 10:00 AMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopShop Affordable FindsShop FashionE! InsiderLikes
Shop_AmazonFallBackToSchool_KateBanister_HeadlinePhotoxThumbnail

We interviewed Kate Bannister because we think you'll like her picks. Kate Bannister is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Two things we can't say enough good things about: influencer Kate Banister's style and Sojos. When asked what her go-to sunglasses are, Kate was ecstatic to share about Sojos. She goes on to explain, "If you're anything like me and lose your sunglasses all the time, you need these."

We could not agree more. I've personally bought multiple pairs of Sojos because of the same reasons as Kate — they're super affordable and always in style. For instance, the pair she wears are only $16. Sojos has an unreal range of styles to go with any and all outfits. Plus, there's an abundance of colors and patterns, you will never be short of variety. Checkout some of our favorite below.

Sojos Oversized Square Metal Frame Sunglasses

Get Kate's look with these oversized metal square frame glasses

$20
$16
Amazon

Sojos Vintage Oversized Sunglasses

These cherry red sunglasses are a great way to keep up with trends without breaking the bank. If you're on TikTok you know red is having her moment.

$15
Amazon

Sojos Vintage Oversized Square Cat Eye Sunglasses

These oversized sunglasses with a subtle cat eye detail will give you the best of both worlds.

$16
$15
Amazon
read
Hispanic Influencers Share Curated Fashion Collections From Amazon's The Drop

Sojos Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses

The classic narrow cat eye sunglasses are an accessory staple. Fashion meets function, baby. Black is iconic, but this pair comes in 9 different colors.

$17
$15
Amazon

Sojos Sunglasses Womens Heart Shaped Sunglasses

Because barbiecore is definitely lasting through the fall (if not forever), these heart shaped sunglasses come in five different colors.

$14
Amazon

Sojos Trendy Sunglasses

Kate wasn't kidding when she mentioned that Sojos are trendy. Check out these flat top shades we've seen on our favorite fashion girlies for extra flare.

$25
$15
Amazon

For more Amazon fashion recommendations like Kate's, check out Kaelie Mae's Clean Girl Aesthetic picks

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!