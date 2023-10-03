If You're Not Buying Sojos Sunglasses, You're Spending Too Much

We interviewed Kate Bannister because we think you'll like her picks. Kate Bannister is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Two things we can't say enough good things about: influencer Kate Banister's style and Sojos. When asked what her go-to sunglasses are, Kate was ecstatic to share about Sojos. She goes on to explain, "If you're anything like me and lose your sunglasses all the time, you need these."
We could not agree more. I've personally bought multiple pairs of Sojos because of the same reasons as Kate — they're super affordable and always in style. For instance, the pair she wears are only $16. Sojos has an unreal range of styles to go with any and all outfits. Plus, there's an abundance of colors and patterns, you will never be short of variety. Checkout some of our favorite below.
Sojos Oversized Square Metal Frame Sunglasses
Get Kate's look with these oversized metal square frame glasses.
Sojos Vintage Oversized Sunglasses
These cherry red sunglasses are a great way to keep up with trends without breaking the bank. If you're on TikTok you know red is having her moment.
Sojos Vintage Oversized Square Cat Eye Sunglasses
These oversized sunglasses with a subtle cat eye detail will give you the best of both worlds.
Sojos Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses
The classic narrow cat eye sunglasses are an accessory staple. Fashion meets function, baby. Black is iconic, but this pair comes in 9 different colors.
Sojos Sunglasses Womens Heart Shaped Sunglasses
Because barbiecore is definitely lasting through the fall (if not forever), these heart shaped sunglasses come in five different colors.
Sojos Trendy Sunglasses
Kate wasn't kidding when she mentioned that Sojos are trendy. Check out these flat top shades we've seen on our favorite fashion girlies for extra flare.
For more Amazon fashion recommendations like Kate's, check out Kaelie Mae's Clean Girl Aesthetic picks