Ice Spice Reveals Where She Stands With Matty Healy After His Controversial Comments

Ice Spice is breaking her silence on Matty Healy's past comments.
The rapper recently addressed the controversy The 1975 frontman sparked earlier this year when he mocked her identity and joined in on jokes deemed racist by fans during a podcast appearance.
"When I had heard that little podcast or whatever, I was so confused," Ice told Variety in an interview published Sept. 28. "Because I heard ‘chubby Chinese lady' or some s--- like that, and I'm like, ‘Huh? What does that even mean?'"
She added, "First of all, I'm thick. What do you mean Chinese? What? But then they apologized or whatever. And the whole time, I didn't really care."
However, Ice—who previously shared on X, formerly twitter, that she's of Nigerian and Dominican descent—revealed that following the controversy, she and Matty ran into one another at a Jean Paul Gaultier party and discussed the incident.
"He was like, ‘Hey, you OK?' and I'm like, ‘Of course,'" she recalled. "He apologized to me a bunch of times. We're good."
During the February episode of The Adam Friedland Show—which Apple and Spotify subsequently removed—the "Chocolate" singer had admitted he had slid into Ice's DMs on Instagram but did not hear back. Hosts Adam Friedland and Nick Mullen then proceeded to make remarks about the 23-year-old's ethnicity, per NBC News, before putting on racists accents as Matty laughed along.
The musician later issued a public apology while on tour with his band in Auckland, New Zealand.
"I never meant to hurt anybody," he said at the time. "I'm sorry if I've offended you and, like, Ice Spice, I'm sorry. It's not because I'm annoyed that me joking got misconstrued, it's cause I don't want Ice Spice to think I'm a d---. I love you, Ice Spice. I'm so sorry."
The 34-year-old added, "I don't want anything to be misconstrued as mean. I don't mind being a bit of a joker but I don't want to be perceived as, like, kind of mean-hearted."
Matty further addressed his comments again during an interview with The New Yorker a month later, explaining that when it comes to the controversy and the outrage it sparked "it doesn't actually matter."
He continued, "Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, 'What's wrong, darling?' and they go, 'It's just this thing with Matty Healy.' That doesn't happen."
And for those who say otherwise? He noted, "If it does [happen], you're either deluded or you are, sorry, a liar. You're either lying that you are hurt, or you're a bit mental for being hurt."
"It's just people going, 'Oh, there's a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am,'" Matty added, "And I kind of want them to do that, because they're demonstrating something so base level."