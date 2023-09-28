Ice Spice Reveals Where She Stands With Matty Healy After His Controversial Comments

Watch : Ben Affleck Raps For Ice Spice in New Dunkin’ Ad

Ice Spice is breaking her silence on Matty Healy's past comments.

The rapper recently addressed the controversy The 1975 frontman sparked earlier this year when he mocked her identity and joined in on jokes deemed racist by fans during a podcast appearance.

"When I had heard that little podcast or whatever, I was so confused," Ice told Variety in an interview published Sept. 28. "Because I heard ‘chubby Chinese lady' or some s--- like that, and I'm like, ‘Huh? What does that even mean?'"

She added, "First of all, I'm thick. What do you mean Chinese? What? But then they apologized or whatever. And the whole time, I didn't really care."

However, Ice—who previously shared on X, formerly twitter, that she's of Nigerian and Dominican descent—revealed that following the controversy, she and Matty ran into one another at a Jean Paul Gaultier party and discussed the incident.

"He was like, ‘Hey, you OK?' and I'm like, ‘Of course,'" she recalled. "He apologized to me a bunch of times. We're good."