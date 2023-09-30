Get Gorgeous, Give Gorgeous Holiday Sale: Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte & More Under $100 Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Well, if you're a huge beauty shopper like we are, that is. 'Tis that magical time when all the new beauty advent calendars and holiday gift sets are released. And the kickoff event of this season? Why QVC's Get Gorgeous, Give Gorgeous eleganza extravaganza of course!
Whether you're a fan of Peter Thomas Roth, Elemis or Tarte, there's something in this collection for you. Also, your bestie. Also, your sister-in-law. Even that one person in the office gift exchange that you somehow get every year, but never really know what they're into? QVC has the perfect item for them. It's probably way on sale, too.
Here are just a few of the favorites we recommend grabbing from the Give Gorgeous kickoff event:
The Body Shop Box of Wonders Holiday Advent Calendar
Pamper your loved one from head to toe with The Body Shop advent calendar available exclusively at QVC through October 30. This advent is packed full of both full- and travel-size face and body products like the beloved mango and shea body butters, pink grapefruit and British rose shower gels, and much more.
Tarte Shape Tape Cloud Cream SPF 15 w/ Brush
This product has everything you love about Tarte Shape Tape Concealer (that sells every 12 seconds according to the brand) in the light formula of a CC cream.
ELEMIS The Pro-Collagen Gift of Rose Cleanse & Hydrate Set
Want to deep-clean your skin while restoring your complexion to a soft glow? The Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm is for you. It's gentle but effective, using rosehip seed oil and padina pavonica (an anti-aging Mediterranean algae) to dissolve your makeup and remove impurities, per Elemis. Plus, it's super nourishing for dry skin. The accompanying Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream can be used every morning after cleansing.
Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Favorites 3-Piece Set
This three-piece set comes with Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx favorites:
FIRMx Peeling Gel helps skin to appear more vibrant. It contains three enzymes that exfoliate the skin to help uncover the appearance of a smoother, fresher, newer-looking complexion.
Instant FIRMx Eye pampers the delicate skin around the eye area.
Instant FIRMx Lip Filler helps to temporarily improve the look of lips and reduce the look of lip lines.
NuFACE The FIX Line Smoothing Device w/ FIX Serum
Per QVC, the first shipment includes a NuFACE The FIX device and a 1 oz. FIX serum. The future shipments include two of the 1 oz. FIX Serums, and will arrive roughly every three months for the next two years (!).
Perricone MD Neuropeptide Facial Conformer Serum
Perricone MD's Neuropeptide Smoothing Facial Conformer is a treatment reviewers have called "liquid gold." It helps reduce the appearance of dry, fine lines and wrinkles, per the brand, is formulated with neuropeptides, DMAE, and vitamin C Ester.
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel Duo
You can use this cleanser twice daily. If it's new to your routine, start using it a couple times a week or once a day. Just apply a small amount of cleansing gel on wet skin with your fingertips, work it into a lather, massaging it into your skin, then rinse to get that freshly cleansed feeling. If you bought just one of these cleansers from another site, it would cost $39.
